Committed to PSU but reconsidered and selected UVa. How many 18 year olds make the right decision 100% of the time? Besides, he was ranked #239 and UNC finished that year ranked 2nd in the ACC and 9th in the country. While I am guessing, I suspect he didn't believe he would get much playing time and he was probably right. As you recall, he began the season as a starter but didn't keep his starting position. IMO, it is difficult to criticize McKoy for making what appears to be a reasonable decision.

