Permanently if they make a lot of new money this weekend, by people signing up just to watch that one Notre Dame game. Will be interesting to see how ratings compare to Notre Dame games on NBC, especially if there are those not interested in the rest of the shows and programs that Peacock has to offer, so they might not think it's worth paying for a monthly fee for one game, for a service they won't really use.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO