Texas State

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

NASASpaceFlight.com
 5 days ago

They're forming up what looks to be a pretty impressive footing for the higher bay. They're forming up what looks to be a pretty impressive footing for the higher bay. I hate to be that guy, but you might as well post it in the right forum:. The F9 transporter...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Wired

How to Watch the SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch

On the Florida coast, at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the SpaceX team is readying the historic Inspiration4 mission for liftoff. It will be the first all-private, all-civilian spaceflight into orbit. The four crew members—Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Chris Sembroski, and Hayley Arceneaux—have trained intensely for this day, although none of them are professional astronauts. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon craft has previously ferried NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station, but everyone aboard this flight is traveling as a guest of Isaacman, the billionaire CEO of Shift4Payments, who paid for all four seats and played a part in selecting the other passengers through a series of contests. (You can read more about the selection process and the mission here.)
The Verge

SpaceX launches its first private crewed mission to space

SpaceX launched four private citizens to space on Wednesday, kicking off the first-ever crewed mission to orbit without any professional astronauts on board. Dubbed Inspiration4, the mission marks the latest private foray into space as companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX compete to normalize space travel for paying tourists, not just government astronauts.
Popular Science

Watch live as SpaceX launches a historic all-civilian crew into orbit

For the first time in history, the United States will send up four non-astronaut space travelers with the historic Inspiration4 mission, operated by SpaceX. The foursome will travel through space for three days in the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The launch period opens on Wednesday, September 15 at 8:02 pm Eastern Time, weather pending. Watch live as SpaceX attempts to launch:
kshb.com

SpaceX to launch first all-civilian mission Wednesday

SpaceX on Wednesday hopes to secure the latest landmark achievement by a private space travel company — the first manned spaceflight without professional astronauts. The company is set to conduct the Inspiration4 launch from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday night in a trip organized and financed by billionaire businessman Jared Isaacman. The four-person crew will spend three days in space orbiting the Earth before splashing back down in Florida.
spectrumlocalnews.com

LIVE UPDATES: SpaceX’s Inspiration4 launches first all-civilian crew

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — For the first time in human history, four civilians are on their way into the great beyond, all courtesy of SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission. The rocket lifted off as scheduled at 8:02 p.m. ET. None of the four crew members are professional astronauts. Inspiration4 will offer scientists...
CNET

SpaceX rocket launch kicks off era of Starlink space lasers

Elon Musk's SpaceX is gearing up for a big flight Wednesday, when the company enters the space tourism business by launching four civilians to space on the Inspiration4 mission. But a Falcon 9 launch Monday evening marked the beginning of the next phase of development for the company's pioneering Starlink satellite broadband network.
Space.com

Billionaire Jared Isaacman, commander of the private Inspiration4 space mission, is bringing his spaceflight vision to life

According to Inspiration4's fearless leader, commander Jared Isaacman, the "stars have always aligned" for the charitable mission to Earth orbit. Isaacman, a billionaire tech entrepreneur from New Jersey, chartered Inspiration4, the all-civilian SpaceX flight that, on Sept. 14, will launch a crew of four on a three-day journey to space. The trip was designed with the explicit intent to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which treats and researches childhood cancers and other diseases.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (4)

Common dome on the sleeving stand. Booster forward section was moved out of tent 2. (8051.19 kB, 5152x3432 - viewed 301 times.) (9051.78 kB, 5152x3432 - viewed 1325 times.) (9733.18 kB, 5152x3432 - viewed 288 times.) (12574.93 kB, 6192x4128 - viewed 608 times.) My name is NOT Maria. My name...
wmfe.org

EXPLAINER: 4 will circle Earth on 1st SpaceX private flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists. SpaceX’s first private flight will be led by a 38-year-old entrepreneur who’s bankrolling the entire trip. He’s taking...
Light Reading

Tenth launch boosts OneWeb halfway to its target

With a launch of 34 satellites from Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome, OneWeb has boosted its in-orbit constellation to a merry band of 322 ï¿½ taking them halfway there. Each satellite, the size of a mini-refrigerator and weighing 150 kilograms, was released from a dispenser on a Russian-made Fregat upper stage in groups of two or four over a period of four hours ï¿½ after which each spacecraft transmitted back signals to mission control confirming their healthy arrival in space.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Blue Origin General Discussion Thread 3

Until such time as blue is taking customers away from spacex, they are not competitors. Maybe in a few years, but right now calling them a competitor is wrong. Even if they're just potentially taking away customers, then that's what a competitor is. They're going/planning/wanting to eventually launch Kuipers, right?...
