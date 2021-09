HUNTSVILLE | Two goals in the final seven minutes of regulation propelled The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's soccer team to a thrilling 3-2 win over visiting Eckerd on Sunday evening at Charger Park. UAH improves to 1-0-1 on the year with the victory, while Eckerd falls to 0-2-0. With the Chargers trailing 2-1 late, the team would earn a corner in the 84th, andEthan Wilson's header off the kick from Colby Nesbit would be re-directed past the Triton keeper off the head of Shalev Keter to tie the contest at 2-2.

