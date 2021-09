David Haye will make a surprise return to the ring in the early hours of Sunday morning when he faces Joe Fournier in Florida.Haye, who retired after suffering defeat against Tony Bellew in May 2018, has vowed to “prove a point” to Fournier, a close friend, after the pair argued over who would win in a fight while on holiday in Mykonos. Fournier, a nightclub entrepreneur, has fought nine times as a professional boxer, winning every bout by knockout, but has never faced an opponent of Haye’s calibre. Triller, who’ve specialised in comeback and celebrity crossover bouts, were keen...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO