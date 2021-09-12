A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 6-12

We have come to the close of this miserable anniversary weekend. You know my feelings on the horrible inert passivity of the official observances, and of the loss of the wider war. But even the Internet cannot live on fecklessness, betrayal and elite contempt alone. So, as a palate cleanser for this wretched occasion, I thought we'd round things out with a musical remembrance and some pure unabashed love of country in a special audio edition of our Song of the Week. To help tell the story of "God Bless America", we'll hear Irving Berlin's great anthem sung by Kate Smith and Céline Dion (courtesy of my friends at Piccolo Studios in Montreal); by the composer himself - and by Congressional leaders, spontaneously, on the steps of the Capitol in the immediate wake of 9/11. We'll explore the song's origins in the First World War, and in a long forgotten ethnic novelty called "When Mose With His Nose Leads The Band".

