Afghanistan

A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 6-12

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this anniversary weekend of 9/11, Mark will be here later today with a poem and a song on different aspects of our lost war. His column for this wretched and humiliating milestone was unsparing. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

Recluses and Reality

Programming note: Tomorrow, Sunday, I'll be hosting another audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm British Summer Time (that's 12.30pm North American Eastern/9.30am Pacific). You can listen from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.
The Remnants of an Army

Programming note: If you missed today's audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio in the UK, do treat yourself and catch the rerun. It airs Monday morn at 5.30am London time - that's 9.30pm Sunday on the US and Canadian West Coast, so a kind of late-night vibe to it, but it's early Monday afternoon in Oz, so a mellow post-prandial feel to it. Whichever you prefer, we hope you'll tune in. You can listen from anywhere on the planet right here.
God Bless America

We have come to the close of this miserable anniversary weekend. You know my feelings on the horrible inert passivity of the official observances, and of the loss of the wider war. But even the Internet cannot live on fecklessness, betrayal and elite contempt alone. So, as a palate cleanser for this wretched occasion, I thought we'd round things out with a musical remembrance and some pure unabashed love of country in a special audio edition of our Song of the Week. To help tell the story of "God Bless America", we'll hear Irving Berlin's great anthem sung by Kate Smith and Céline Dion (courtesy of my friends at Piccolo Studios in Montreal); by the composer himself - and by Congressional leaders, spontaneously, on the steps of the Capitol in the immediate wake of 9/11. We'll explore the song's origins in the First World War, and in a long forgotten ethnic novelty called "When Mose With His Nose Leads The Band".
