3 Video Game Genres We’d Love To See More Of (and 3 We Wish Would Disappear)
When it comes to videogames, genres come and go, rise and wane in popularity, disappear for a while and then make a resurgence. Lately, the genre mashup has blurred the discrete lines between game types, and while a tossed salad of mechanics is sometimes a revelatory treat, more often than not it creates an unpalatable and confusing mess. So, listen up developers, here are three genres you’ve been overlooking, and three that should be put on ice for the foreseeable future. Oh, and if you’re about to release that cool genre mashup? Just. Don’t.cogconnected.com
