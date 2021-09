For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the delta variant surges and COVID-19 vaccination pace is slowing down in the US, President Joe Biden is rolling out a sweeping plan that will mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, businesses with over 100 employees must require their workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly for infection. The plan also includes booster shots for those already vaccinated.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 20 HOURS AGO