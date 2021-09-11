CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Brentford 0-1 Brighton: Graham Potter delighted as Seagulls 'nick' late away win

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton head coach Graham Potter says he is delighted after his side "nicked" a 1-0 win over Brentford, with Leandro Trossard's winner coming in the 90th minute. Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 11 September at 22:40 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter: We can do better

Brighton boss Graham Potter believes there's much to work on from their first three games. Despite having some positives to take from their opening three leagues games, Potter has warned there is still things they need to improve on. He told The Argus: “I think in some ways we are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter happy to count on Locadia

Brighton boss Graham Potter is happy to have Jurgen Locadia part of his squad. Locadia is now back with Albion for the season. Potter was asked about whether Locadia could have a role to play this season at the annual fans forum last night. He said: "Jurgen is back from...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter full of praise for Mac Allister

Brighton boss Graham Potter is full of praise for Alex Mac Allister over his early season form. Mac Allister scored the winner after going on as substitute on the opening day at Burnley. He made an impact again off the bench at Brentford on Saturday, playing a big part in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Leandro Trossard
chatsports.com

Mannion delighted with debut win

The Reds triumphed 2-0 against the Royals on the league’s opening night to ensure the perfect start to the new campaign. Mannion, formerly of Manchester City, Birmingham City and Aston Villa, made her competitive debut for United and played the full 90 minutes, helping her new team register a clean sheet and claim the victory.
SOCCER
BBC

Austria 0-1 Scotland: Lyndon Dykes penalty earns huge away win

Scotland impressively revived their World Cup 2022 qualification hopes by climbing into a play-off place after a momentous victory in Austria. Lyndon Dykes' penalty, awarded after a VAR check, gave Steve Clarke's men a lead they clung on to in Vienna. Stephen O'Donnell - having survived an Austria penalty appeal...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seagulls#Bbc One#Bbc Iplayer
BBC

Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed Frank Onyeka is available, having missed the draw with Aston Villa due to a positive Covid test. However, he is without injured pair Josh Dasilva and Mads Sorensen. Brighton's new signing Marc Cucurella is available to make his debut, while Solly March has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Brentford v Liverpool: Away ticket details

Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Brentford on Saturday September 25. The match at Brentford Community Stadium will kick off at 5.30pm BST. The club have received a total allocation of 1,725 tickets for this all-ticket fixture and supporters not in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank bracing Brentford for ‘toughest opponent’ so far against Brighton

Thomas Frank feels Brentford must be prepared for their “toughest opponent” yet in their first Premier League campaign as they welcome Brighton to the Brentford Community Stadium.The Bees host the Seagulls on Saturday looking to maintain their impressive unbeaten start before the international break.Having marked their return to the top flight for the first time since the 1946/47 season with a memorable 2-0 home win over Arsenal on the opening night, Brentford earned away draws at Aston Villa and then Crystal Palace to sit 10th.However, Brighton, who finished 16th last season, have also enjoyed a decent start with six points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Brighton ends Brentford’s unbeaten start to EPL

LONDON (AP) — Brighton ended newly promoted Brentford’s unbeaten start to the English Premier League by scoring in the 90th minute for a 1-0 win on Saturday. Belgium midfielder Leandro Trossard curled into the corner as stoppage time approached to punish Brentford for a lack of cutting edge and inflict its first loss at home since February.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thomas Frank hails the ‘fantastic stories’ of Brentford and Brighton

Thomas Frank feels the rise of unfashionable Brentford and Brighton to compete in the top flight shows just why the dream of promotion and drive of fighting against relegation must never be taken away.The Seagulls head to the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday for the first meeting between the two sides in the Premier League.When they played each other 10 years ago, it was in League One while in 1998/1999 both teams were in the fourth tier, with Brentford going on to win the Division Three title.Brentford head coach Frank admits the rise of both clubs are “fantastic stories”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Brentford’s Onyeka available to face Brighton

The 23-year-old Nigeria international missed the team’s last game against Aston Villa after testing positive for Covid-19 Brentford manager Thomas Frank has confirmed Frank Onyeka will be available for selection when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. The 23-year-old Nigeria forward, who joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Brighton predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League

Two of the Premier League's surprise packages clash at the Brentford Community Stadium this Saturday when *checks notes* Brentford take on Brighton. The Bees are unbeaten after three games of the campaign, having followed up an impressive win over Arsenal on the opening day with credible draws against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SportsGrid

EPL Week 4 Betting Breakfast: Brentford vs. Brighton

EPL Week 4 Betting Breakfast: Brentford vs. Brighton. Perhaps only overshadowed by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the story of the year in this young EPL season has to be the undefeated Brentford. After seeing off Arsenal in shocking fashion in week one, Brentford earned two impressive ties versus Southampton and Aston Villa, both of which were on the road. The Brentford Community Stadium will be rocking this Saturday afternoon as they welcome their club back home when they play host to the visiting Brighton and Hove Albion. Does the Brentford Premier League Cinderella story continue, or do the seagulls spoil the homecoming party? We take a closer look at this matchup, but you can check out all the odds for this week’s EPL action at FanDuel Sportsbook!
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leandro Trossard nets late winner for Brighton at Brentford

Brighton ended Brentford’s unbeaten start to the season as Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game in the 90th minute in west London. The Belgian curled into the corner on the stroke of full-time to punish Thomas Frank’s side for a lack of cutting edge and inflict a first defeat at home since Valentine’s Day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brighton matchwinner Trossard: A special way to beat Brentford

Brighton matchwinner Leandro Trossard was delighted with victory at Brentford. The Belgium international scored the only goal of the game when he found some space on the edge of the Bees' box before firing into the bottom right corner, sending the away supporters into raptures. “It was a special way...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy