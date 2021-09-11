Brentford 0-1 Brighton: Graham Potter delighted as Seagulls 'nick' late away win

EPL Week 4 Betting Breakfast: Brentford vs. Brighton. Perhaps only overshadowed by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the story of the year in this young EPL season has to be the undefeated Brentford. After seeing off Arsenal in shocking fashion in week one, Brentford earned two impressive ties versus Southampton and Aston Villa, both of which were on the road. The Brentford Community Stadium will be rocking this Saturday afternoon as they welcome their club back home when they play host to the visiting Brighton and Hove Albion. Does the Brentford Premier League Cinderella story continue, or do the seagulls spoil the homecoming party? We take a closer look at this matchup, but you can check out all the odds for this week’s EPL action at FanDuel Sportsbook!

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO