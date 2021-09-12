CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Moto Guzzi centenary: 100 years of hurt (and some exemplary motorcycles)

By Andrew English,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy 50-year-old Moto Guzzi V7 Sport was as ready as it could be for a 1,700-mile round trip to Mandello Del Lario on the shores of Lake Como in Italy this weekend. The celebration of Moto Guzzi’s centenary at its hometown, along with the fact that it is Europe’s oldest motorcycle maker in continuous production, should have been a celebrazione gioiosa among the thousands of owners invited to the factory that has produced these idiosyncratic motorcycles since 1921.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
RideApart

Moto Guzzi Ushers In New Era With The All-New V100 Mandello

Moto Guzzi spent most of 2021 celebrating its 100-year anniversary. While the Mandello Del Lario brand enjoyed a long gaze in the rearview, it also hinted at a new model in press materials. The company hasn’t exactly guarded that upcoming release as top-secret material, with a passerby capturing spy shots near Italy’s Lake Como.
CARS
RideApart

Moto Guzzi And Boot Maker Timberland Launch Collab Collection

Over the past 100 years, Moto Guzzi has produced some of the most iconic and classically styled motorcycles in history. The folks at Timberland also produce classic pieces, but the American footwear company has only been at it since 1973. Despite the age gap, Moto Guzzi and Timberland share the same affinity for craftsmanship and timeless form. Now, the two companies are fusing their passions into the Moto Guzzi X Timberland collection.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorBiscuit

Moto Guzzi’s V100 Mandello Brings a New V-Twin for Its 100th Birthday

2021 marks 100 years since Italian company Moto Guzzi started making bikes. And the brand released several special-edition motorcycles to mark the occasion. However, that’s not the only way Ewan McGregor’s favorite brand is celebrating its 100th birthday. The company is making 2021 a year of transformation, it seems, by overhauling both its buildings and its bikes. And that includes launching a new motorcycle with a new kind of V-twin: the Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello.
CARS
motorcyclist online

Moto Guzzi Overhauls Mandello, Italy, Factory

Moto Guzzi has announced expansive changes to its historic facility in Mandello del Lario, Italy. Greg Lynn, an award-winning US architect who was named one of the world’s 10 most influential architects by Forbes magazine, will lead the redevelopment, which aims to create an entire cultural hub for the Moto Guzzi brand.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Le Mans#Centenary#Volumetric Efficiency#Eagle#500cc#The Milano Napoli#Giro D Italia#Circuito Del Lario#Iom#Cotton#Tt#Grand Prix#Mondial#Gp#Motoleggera#Galletto#Seimm#Italians
RideApart

Moto Guzzi Museum Is Reopening To The Public In September 2021

It’s been a long couple of years for most of us, particularly if you like doing things indoors that involve people you don’t know. Take the Moto Guzzi Museum, located in Mandello del Lario, Italy. It’s been closed to the public since February 24, 2020, due to the ongoing global pandemic. That’s a long time for any place to be closed, both for the people who work there and the people wishing to visit.
MUSEUMS
thedrive

2022 Indian Motorcycles FTR S Review: The Front End Needs Some Fine-Tuning

Everything’s peachy until you lean hard. In what feels like 10 years ago, but was actually just two, I rode the then-new Indian Motorcycles FTR 1200. It was Indian’s first go at a bare-knuckle, naked street bike with influence from the brand’s flat tracker. It was, and still is, a very different proposition to the rest of the company’s cruiser lineup.
CARS
RideApart

Yamaha Introduces 2022 R1, R7, And R3 In 60th Anniversary Livery

In May, 1961, Yamaha made its Road Racing World Championship debut at the Grand Prix of France. Racing an RD56 in the 250cc class, Fumio Ito captured Iwata’s first GP win at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1963. Just one year later in 1964, Yamaha won its first constructor title and rider championship with Phil Read. Following the early success, the brand quickly became a fixture on the Grand Prix grid.
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

Zero Motorcycles Releases 2022 S, DS, And DSR Models

Zero Motorcycles is one of the pioneers of the electric two-wheeler revolution. Born back in 2006 under the Electricross name, it was the brainchild of a former NASA engineer with a vision for developing a powerful, lightweight motocross machine. It wasn't until 2010, however, that the company began selling its first production model, the S, a simple, no-frills electric streetfighter that would go on to start a revolution.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Motorsport.com

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu completes weekend sweep

Yamaha man Razgatlioglu had to work hard to beat Rea's Kawasaki, but ultimately prevailed by 2.9 seconds to take his ninth win of the season and complete his first-ever perfect weekend in the championship. The result is that with five rounds to go Razgatlioglu is 13 points clear of six-time...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

5,000-Mile Porsche 918 Spyder Breaks Auction Record

Right now, the Porsche we're most excited about is the 2023 911 GT3 RS, but a few short years ago, we were looking forward to the reveal of the spectacular 918 Spyder. Particularly with the optional weight-reducing Weissach package, it was spectacular. We've been pining for a successor for a long time, and with the arrival of the Le Mans hybrid hypercar series, such a thing could be possible. But until then, we have no problem staring at and talking about the 918. It seems that we're not the only ones who still lust after this car with unreasonable fervor, as an immaculate example has now broken an auction record.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Dethrones Corvette as Fastest-Selling New Car in US

It looks like the funky pickup is a hit. Hyundai's decision to greenlight a strange, small pickup seemed like an unorthodox one several months ago when the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz was unveiled. After the positive reviews started piling up (including our own), however, it became clear that the Korean automaker had made the right decision. And now it's evident that the general public agrees, as Santa Cruz pickups are quickly finding homes shortly after landing on dealer lots.
BUYING CARS
electrek.co

Zero FXE review: The low(ish) priced electric motorcycle that crushes your car commute

It was a cool summer morning overlooking the pier in Santa Cruz, California, when I first watched Zero CEO Sam Paschel pull the cover off the company’s latest electric motorcycle. I immediately fell in love with the design of the Zero FXE. But I also knew that it takes more than a sleek body to make a good bike. Only by throwing my leg over the shiny new metallic steed and hitting the open road could I know if the FXE was really worth the attention.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Nissan GT-R T-Spec Gives Godzilla a New Suit

The aging Nissan GT-R gets yet another special edition, this one called the T-Spec, which includes largely cosmetic differences. The GT-R T-spec follows a tradition of offering limited-release special editions of small-volume sports cars, to keep the nameplate fresh over a longer product cycle. Another special-edition GT-R, the NISMO Special...
CARS
webbikeworld.com

Indian Motorcycles: Heritage, Rogue and Moto Fall Apparel

America’s first motorcycle company has released their fall collection of men’s and women’s apparel just in time for the fall – and this year, they’ve got three sub-collections to choose from. Having made a name for themselves in the 20th century in the flat-track scene and on the world-famous Bonneville...
CARS
RideApart

Is Iker Lecuona Moving To WSBK Next Year?

Just when we thought the whole merry-go-round of riders switching teams in the WSBK was over, it seems that yet another big time rider will soon be making his way to the superbike paddock. It all started when Ducati racer Scott Redding announced that he was moving to BMW for 2022. Redding effectively replaces Tom Sykes, who, in the interim, seems to be without a spot for the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

MotoGP Racer Danilo Petrucci Could Be Headed To Dakar In 2022

To say that MotoGP racers are masters of the trade would be a ridiculous understatement. A quick glance at the Instagram pages of these talented riders would quickly reveal that their motorcycling prowess goes well and truly beyond just that of road racing. A lot of MotoGP racers cross-train through other two-wheeled disciplines. We know that Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, and Jack Miller are also avid motocross riders.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How Honda stole a march in SUPER GT’s engine battle at Sugo

Behind the Impul Nissan GT-R of Kazuki Hiramine and Nobuharu Matsushita, second place for Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino in the Team Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT cemented Yamamoto’s place as the favourite to earn a third GT500 drivers’ crown in four years. Real Racing duo Bertrand Baguette and Koudai Tsukakoshi meanwhile...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy