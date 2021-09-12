CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This lightweight drip coffee maker made from heat-resistant glass comes in a portable travel case for coffee to go!

By Shawn McNulty-Kowal
yankodesign.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Minimal” is a travel drip coffee maker that’s portable and lightweight by design, offering a technical build to ensure the perfect drip with each brew. Coffee drinking is serious business. No matter where we might find ourselves when we wake up in the morning, there’s only one thing on our minds: coffee. Possibly one of the worst feelings in the world is when you’re craving a cup of coffee but don’t have access to one. Whether you’re camping or just away from your favorite coffee shop, having a travel coffee maker is essential. Minimal, a travel drip coffee maker designed by Eilong ensures you’ll never be without coffee, wherever you might find your mornings.

www.yankodesign.com

