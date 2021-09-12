CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Boat Captain Pleads Guilty to Capitol Riot Involvement

By Victoria Todorova
WBOC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty to taking part in the riot earlier this year at the U.S. Capitol. Jacob Hiles pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Washington to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Maximum penalties for the count are six months in prison and a fine. Hiles is a longtime Virginia Beach charter boat captain. He was charged less than two weeks after the Jan. 6 siege. Hiles' attorney told The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk that he "wanted to accept responsibility and put this behind him.”

