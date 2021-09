Red Fang have canceled their upcoming fall tour dates — including an appearance at the Louder Than Life Festival in Kentucky — “in the interest of public safety.”. “Unfortunately, our cautious optimism has turned into stark realism and we have decided to cancel our appearance at Louder Than Life festival and our upcoming Fall US tour in the interest of public safety. We feel it’s not realistic to play shows in a safe/responsible manner and the best thing to do is hang back and wait until the situation improves. Until then, take care of each other. Love, Red Fang.”

