New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): PanIIT India - an umbrella body representing the alumni of IITs is organizing its flagship event - PI-WOT 2021 - Global Virtual Technology Summit hosting political leaders, industry experts, startup champions and policy makers at a celebration of disruptive technology on 17th18th September. Registrations are currently open atThe 2-day event will embark on a journey to discover empowering solutions to global problems as more than 15000 delegates, 100 speakers come together to resolve pressing world issues via deliberation in over 10 knowledge sessions on themes like AI, Automation, IoT, Cloud, Virtual Reality, and Digitization.

INDIA ・ 9 HOURS AGO