As a doctor, I don't hate the unvaccinated. But I rage at COVID disinformation profiteers
As a doctor who has spent much of the past 20 months working with COVID-19 patients, let me assure you, there isn’t a single person in health care who derives any joy from seeing story after story of anti-vaxxers gasping for breath in the ICU. Nurses who watch their young pregnant patients on heart-lung machines, as they help deliver soon-to-be-motherless babies, feel no twinge of “told-you-so” for these dying unvaccinated moms.www.sfchronicle.com
