As a doctor, I don't hate the unvaccinated. But I rage at COVID disinformation profiteers

My whole family got mild cases of Covid-19 last year. Do we need to be vaccinated if we already had the virus? Aren’t we immune?. When you become infected with a virus, your immune system goes to work — not only fighting the current infection but also remembering the virus for the next time you’re exposed. In some cases that memory can last a lifetime, which is why it’s so rare, although not impossible, for anyone who had measles or chicken pox (or the vaccines for them) to get them again. In other cases, the immunity doesn’t last, or a virus mutates enough that it doesn’t trigger the previous memory, and you can get sick again. That’s why we get a new influenza vaccine each year as new strains arise. We still don’t know enough about the SARS-CoV-2 virus to predict how long immunological memory lasts, or if immunity from one variant protects against others. So yes, even if you’ve already had COVID-19, you should get the vaccine to reduce your risk of becoming sick again.

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO