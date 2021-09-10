Analogue Pocket preorders won’t arrive until December 2021

Manufacturing new devices within the last 2 years have been quite the challenge. As the global pandemic makes production very difficult, chip shortages do no better. Analogue has been put in a hard situation with their handheld Analogue Pocket. Having opened pre-orders more than a year ago, 2021 has proved to be much more difficult. The Analogue Pocket delay has certainly been in customers’ minds for quite some time. Originally set to launch last December, the initial shipments were all pushed back to May of 2021. After announcing in March that the orders were delayed again until October, it seems that Analogue is running into more issues. Announced today on their official Twitter was a statement regarding shipments of the Analogue Pocket being delayed at the latest until December.

