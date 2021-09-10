CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analogue Pocket preorders won’t arrive until December 2021

By Mary Dehart
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Analogue Pocket has experienced a few delays already due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s suffering another, the company shared on its site. Preorders for the retro handheld that can play Game Boy cartridges and other formats like Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color, and more via adapters will ship “at the latest in December.” The $199 console was previously slated to launch in October, following a delay that pushed it from its original 2020 launch window.

