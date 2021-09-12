CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

GTA Online Crimewatch: What's new in Los Santos? (September 12th)

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's attention is mostly focused on the LS Car Meet, Vehicle Vendetta, as well as all of the usual discounts, freebies, and goodies that usually accompany a new week in Los Santos. Oh, and there was a little something about the Xbox Series X|S version of the game being delayed? Let's take a look...

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

GTA Online – How to Register as CEO

In GTA Online to perform the Casino Heist you need to purchase an arcade. But not only that, you actually need to be a CEO or VIP to be able to access some of the planning and scouting features of the heist. If you’ve been playing GTA Online all along,...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

GTA Online Weekly Update: 2nd September, 2021

What are the GTA Online Weekly Bonuses? Every week, Rockstar Games rolls out an update for its online sandbox, adding new activities and content for Los Santos. These events typically include GTA$ and RP multipliers for select modes, as well as discounts on vehicles and clothes. There are also regularly rewards for playing, such as free clothes or cash injections. If you're eager to learn How to Make Money, then these special events can be a solid start. So, as part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to list out the latest GTA Online Weekly Bonuses.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

This week’s ‘GTA Online’ update adds Union Depository contract and more

The latest GTA Online update has players hit the Union Depository in a new contract and changes up the prizes and reward bonuses available across the game. Released today (September 2), the biggest part of this week’s GTA Online update is the chance for players to take an all-new Los Santos Tuners contract out to steal gold from the Union Depository. Players last robbed the location in the single-player campaign for GTA V, where it was one of the final – and hardest – locations left to steal from.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Santos#Gta#The Karin Previon#Test Track#Diamond Casino Podium#Vehicle Vendetta#Rp#Nightclub Warehouse#Sprint#Lampadati Michelli Gt
newsbrig.com

GTA Online’s Karin Previon is available for a test ride now

GTA San Andreas’s Karin Previon returns to GTA Online and is now available for a test ride. Three cars are available for a test ride in the LS Car Meet’s test track. The first car is the new Übermacht Cypher, with the second one being the Vapid Dominator GTT. The final option is the most useful for players, as it includes the unreleased Karin Previon. Players can take it for a test drive to get a general feel of its mobility.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

GTA V and GTA Online Coming to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 in March 2022

Rocksteady has just announced March 2022 as the release date for GTA V enhanced version for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The new release date was revealed in a fresh new trailer that was shown during PlayStation’s September Showcase. The new version of the game will include technical and graphical enhancements across the entirety of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Rustler Review – Classic GTA Goes Medieval (PS5)

As the open-world game format has moved forward and expanded—particularly in the AAA space—it’s left behind a lot of creative ideas from the past. Grand Theft Auto might be well-beyond its top-down roots from the first two games, but indie developer Jutsu Games wants to embrace that classic feel with a whole new twist: a medieval world. Rustler, once referred to as Grand Theft Horse, is an homage to those classics, filled with plenty of goofy and historically inaccurate satire and clever ways of taking modern-era elements and making them fit this medieval theme.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

GTA Online's Latest Fix Targeted Innocent Players

Ever since its launch, plenty of PC gamers have been finding creative ways of cheating in "Grand Theft Auto 5' and "GTA Online." Developer Rockstar Games has been hard at work trying to iron out these glitches and exploits as they appear, but one of the developer's most recent attempts to rectify a "GTA Online" hack ended up taking aim at players who had done nothing wrong.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Cars
trueachievements.com

GTA 5 Xbox Series X|S version delayed to March 2022

Grand Theft Auto V won't be getting its Xbox Series X|S release this year after all — a new trailer that dropped at this evening's PlayStation Showcase confirmed that the enhanced version will now arrive in March 2022. While the new trailer only specified the PS5 version slipping by four...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

GTA Online’s weekly update brings Los Santos Tuners race bonuses

Here we are, GTA Online fans – it’s another Thursday, which means it’s time for the open-world game’s latest content drop. The weekly patch has gone live so fans are busy checking out what’s new and keeping us all filled in ahead of Rockstar Games’ official newswire post – and this week’s got some extra rewards for a bunch of the Los Santos Tuners update activities.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Easy Gamerscore: The 14 quickest game completions from the latest Xbox sales

If you're looking for some easy Gamerscore that's currently going for cheap, well, you're in the right place, friend! This week, 14 games from the latest Xbox sale feature on our Quick Completions list, including Little Nightmares II, Xitilon's Bullet Beat, and two Batman Telltale titles. Quickest Xbox game completions...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New GTA Online Update Is All About Bikes and Bonuses

Grand Theft Auto Online got another of its weekly updates on Thursday, and as is the case with most of them, there's a definite theme going on in this latest round of content. This week, the theme is bikes – riding bikes, racing bikes, and using bikes to make money. As such, Rockstar Games is giving players plenty of bonus opportunities when it comes to bikes and is offering discounts on related vehicles and more.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?. You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Borderlands 3 celebrates second anniversary with two mini-events

Borderlands 3 is celebrating its second anniversary with two mini-events. Loot Monster Mayhem and Freebies at Maurice's Black Market are live now. Both events run until tomorrow, September 15th. Loot Monster Mayhem increases the spawn rates for Loot variant enemies, and, as the devs add, "as an extra bonus, we're adding the Hammerlock's Legendary Hunts reward Bekah Assault Rifle and the Earworm Assault Rifle from 2019's Boss Week to the loot pool! When you're not blowing up enemies and collecting loot over the next two days, seek out Maurice's Black Market Vending Machine hidden somewhere in the wilderness so you can grab a few Legendary freebies courtesy of everyone's favourite Saurian." You can also grab some cosmetic items — the Popsychle Vault Hunter Skin, the Pain Freeze Weapon Trinket, and the Field Trip ECHO device skin —by redeeming a SHiFT code in the in-game social menu. A second SHiFT code grants access to a Diamond Key.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Screenshots of upcoming Xbox exclusive Redfall leaked online

Screenshots of Arkane Studios' upcoming Xbox exclusive, Redfall, have allegedly leaked online, shedding some light on the co-op shooter that was announced during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase back in June. The images were first posted to Imgur (thanks, Windows Central), but were quickly deleted. They have since been...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

A PS5 restock is coming today - here's where

Want to get right into the PS5 restock action? Here are the most likely restocks this week. GameStop (potentially Tuesday) Amazon (could be any time) Amazon (could be Wednesday or Thursday) Things are looking good on the PS5 restock front this week. Sony is doling out deals via email invite...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy