GTA Online Crimewatch: What's new in Los Santos? (September 12th)

Borderlands 3 is celebrating its second anniversary with two mini-events. Loot Monster Mayhem and Freebies at Maurice's Black Market are live now. Both events run until tomorrow, September 15th. Loot Monster Mayhem increases the spawn rates for Loot variant enemies, and, as the devs add, "as an extra bonus, we're adding the Hammerlock's Legendary Hunts reward Bekah Assault Rifle and the Earworm Assault Rifle from 2019's Boss Week to the loot pool! When you're not blowing up enemies and collecting loot over the next two days, seek out Maurice's Black Market Vending Machine hidden somewhere in the wilderness so you can grab a few Legendary freebies courtesy of everyone's favourite Saurian." You can also grab some cosmetic items — the Popsychle Vault Hunter Skin, the Pain Freeze Weapon Trinket, and the Field Trip ECHO device skin —by redeeming a SHiFT code in the in-game social menu. A second SHiFT code grants access to a Diamond Key.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO