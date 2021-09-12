CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

CNN Polls Of Biden Approval Bucks Trend, Putting Him Above 50%. Then, The Network Explains Why

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
The 2016 and 2020 presidential elections made public opinion polling suspect. CNN has added a new reason to have even less faith in them.

CNN released a poll on Friday that showed President Joe Biden at 52 percent approval.

That contrasts sharply with other pollsters’ recent findings.

For example, FiveThirtyEight.com, long ago considered the gurus of polling, have Biden at 45.8 percent approval as of Friday. The conservative polling firm Rasmussen Reports put Biden in the same neighborhood, at 46 percent.

An Economist/YouGov poll current on Sept. 4 had the Democratic president at just 39 percent. NPR-PBS pegged Biden at 43 percent on Sept. 2.

In other words, it matters little who is doing the polling. At the moment, almost all of them have Biden underwater, some more deeply so than others.

CNN’s findings on Biden’s popularity were odd. That’s because the story that reported him at 52 percent also noted that the “tentatively positive public outlook that marked the first months of the Biden administration has faded,” as “a rising share of Americans who say things in the US are going badly and that the economy is in poor shape, with increased worries about the coronavirus, the economy, and crime.

“The rising pessimism about the trajectory of the US and its economy comes across party lines,” CNN added.

Yet amid this Biden’s popularity remains relatively high.

The network was kind enough to explain its method.

“The survey was conducted throughout August and early September” – Aug. 3 through Sept. 7, specifically” – and Biden’s ratings shifted over that time, with his approval rating in the first half of August (55%) more positive than in later interviews (50%)” CNN reported.

In other words, they included a time before the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan, the deaths of 13 U.S. troops, an underwhelming jobs report, and Biden’s announcement of a national vaccine mandate, among other issues. That’s instead of just a few days at a time, as most pollsters do.

Breitbart News columnist John Nolte made mincemeat of CNN for this practice.

“On what planet is five weeks’ worth of responses in a poll worth a s–t? Certainly not a planet where the news cycle moves at the speed of light. Certainly not a planet where a historic and legacy-defining debacle occurred three full weeks after you started polling,” Nolte wrote on Friday.

“Imagine being so far up Joe Biden’s a– you’re willing to do something this ridiculous on his behalf.”

