Syracuse, N.Y. -- Chuck Wilbur is in charge of a lacrosse team again, and he’s returning to very familiar ground. Wilbur said on Wednesday that he will take over as head coach of the Cicero-North Syracuse boys squad this season. Wilbur makes the move three years after stepping down at OCC, where he turned that program into the most dynastic junior college lacrosse team in the country.

