Hahn Goes Wire To Wire At I-80

GREENWOOD, Neb. — Leading start to finish for his first victory at Nebraska’s I-80 Speedway, Blake Hahn collected Saturday’s $4,000 payday in the Casey’s General Store Midwest Fall Brawl with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. Hahn’s sixth SawBlade.com A-Feature triumph of the...
Richard Childress Racing announced today that Sheldon Creed will join the organization’s NASCAR Xfinity Series stable in 2022. Creed will compete for RCR’s Championship-winning Xfinity Series program on a fulltime basis, beginning with the 2022 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 19. Creed currently races for GMS Racing...
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Brent Marks unbuckled himself out of his No. 19 race machine and greeted his 5-year-old daughter, McKenna, and wife, Megan, with a kiss. He delighted in his latest reward, sprint car win No. 10 of the year in Friday night’s Todd Shaffer Tribute at Williams Grove Speedway behind an uncontested performance.
UConn Coach Randy Edsall, whose teams have won just six games since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017 has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. Edsall, 63, went 74-70 at Connecticut during his first go-around from 1999 through the 2010 season, leading UConn into the bowl subdivision and winning Big East titles in 2007 and 2010. Edsall was rehired by UConn in 2017, despite going 22-34 at Maryland, where he was fired six games into his fifth season. His rehiring puzzled many UConn faithful, who were still upset that he had left the Huskies after a Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma, without notifying his players or flying home with the team. UConn went 3-9 during Edsall’s first season back, then went 1-11 and 2-10 before sitting out last season amid the covid-19 pandemic. The Huskies, in their first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference, are 0-2 this season, losing their opener 45-0 at Fresno State before falling Saturday at home, 38-28, to Holy Cross from the FCS.
THOROLD, Ontario – Jordan Poirier won his third Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series race at Merrittville Speedway of the year on Saturday night. Liam Martin followed Poirier home in second ahead of Mikey Kruchka, Glenn Styres and Josh Hansen. Brad Rouse won his third Rick’s Delivery Sportsman feature...
CANTON, Ill. — Ayrton Gennetten has been caught multiple times saying that Spoon River Speedway is one of his favorite tracks. Saturday’s 34th running of the Tom Knowles Memorial proved just that. Gennetten was able to move forward from his third-place starting position and overtake early race leader Joe B....
JR Motorsports announced today that cornerstone partner BRANDT Professional Agriculture will return to the organization for its seventh season with the No. 7 Chevrolet and driver Justin Allgaier. The winningest sponsor in JRM history, BRANDT will take its familiar place as primary partner for Allgaier in 20 events during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Becoming the only driver to win the Ralph Henson Memorial three times, Derek Hagar collected Saturday’s $2,246 payday aboard the DHR Suspension No. 9jr at I-30 Speedway. Hagar’s 12th overall win with the series, the late-season victory is his first of the 2021 season with the...
INDIANAPOLIS — Ben Tunny captured his fourth career World Figure-8 Championship Saturday night during the 45th annual event presented by Gladiator Roofing and Restoration at the Tom Wood Group Indianapolis Speedrome powered by Lincoln Tech. It was Tunny’s first victory in the event since 2015. His effort was worth $20,000.
MONROE, La. — Dustin Sorensen, Dereck Ramirez and Tanner Mullens crossed the finish line with less than two-tenths of a second separating the trio in Saturday night’s Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s feature at Revolution Park. The beautiful multi-grooved clay oval provided three-wide racing all night long —...
BOONE, Iowa – Cody Laney secured his maiden IMCA Super Nationals championship in the modified division in dominant fashion Saturday night at Boone Speedway. Dallon Murty (stock cars), Austen Becerra (northern sportmod) and Mike Smith (hobby stock) also secured IMCA Super Nationals championships Saturday night. Laney started from the pole...
WEST HAVEN, Vt. – Tim LaDuc headlined the list of winners on a busy night of racing Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. Tim LaDuc sliced through the field from 11th starting position to reach second place by the halfway mark. A pair of quick restarts on lap 16 bunched the field and allowed LaDuc to mix it up with early leader Jimmy Davis, and LaDuc took the lead at lap 17 to sail away over the balance of the race for the 55th win of his Devil’s Bowl Speedway career.
CANTON, Ill. — Kansas native Byant Wiedeman, behind the wheel of the Keith Kunz Motorsports No. 01, claimed his first career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League victory at Spoon River Speedway Saturday night. Not only did he earn himself a win, he also extended his season championship points lead...
ARCADE, N.Y. – The Previty’s Auto Wrecking/VP Racing Fuels Fall Classic continued on Saturday night at Freedom Motorsports Park, with the 30-lap Duke DuClon Memorial for Super Late Models presented by Close Racing Supply headlining the program. Wyatt Scott and Dave Scott traded the lead at the start of the...
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. — Seven-time Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard showed the fast way around Weedsport Speedway to pick up round one of the Cavalcade Cup and a big $7,500 paycheck on Saturday night. Polesitter Max McLaughlin failed to fend off Sheppard’s early-race charge and settled for second. Tim Fuller...
ROSSBURG, Ohio — Thinking back to when he started his racing career, Jonathan Davenport said he couldn’t have imagined winning one World 100, let alone four. But that’s exactly what he accomplished Saturday night, taking the lead from Brandon Overton just past halfway and leading the final 45 laps to win the 50th World 100 at Eldora Speedway.
HARTFORD, Ohio – After thrilling the hometown crowd on May 22 against the World of Outlaws, Dave Blaney returned to victory lane on Saturday night in 410 sprint car action at Sharon Speedway. The victory, worth $3,000 in the 410 sprint car feature, made Blaney the second repeat winner in...
LANCASTER, N.Y. – Andy Jankowiak held off Jimmy Zacharias and George Skora III to claim his ninth victory during the 33rd U.S. Open Weekend at NYIRP at Lancaster Speedway and Dragway on Saturday night. For the second-generation driver, it was also his 24th career Sportsman win at Lancaster. Jankowiak and...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The annual Night of Destruction was run Saturday night at the Davenport Speedway. The evening featured Cheater Races in four classes, an appearance by the American Iron Racing Series and the always exciting Trailer Race. In the modified feature, Bob “the Dominator” Dominacki led the first eight...
CHICO, Calif. — Andy Forsberg won the 30-lap Platinum Cup at the Silver Dollar Speedway on Saturday night. Driving the family-owned No. 92 sprint car, he led the entire distance after starting from outside the front row starting spot. Dominic Scelzi used a late race charge to challenge Forsberg but...
