‘They’re back!’ Husker Harvest Days returns with surprises, old favorites

Husker Harvest Days is back Tuesday through Thursday, after canceling its live show last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 100,000 visitors take in the three-day agricultural show each year, but because of the public health directives to stop the spread of the pandemic, Farm Progress Events Manager Matt Jungmann, who directs the operations of the show, said organizers had no choice but to cancel last year for the first time in its 44-year history in Grand Island.