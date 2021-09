After nearly two years, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the real deal. Now, their inner circle is convinced an engagement could be on the horizon, according to a new report. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are certainly not hiding their relationship anymore, and a new report reveals that the two are extremely serious about one another. “These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works,” Us Weekly reports. “Going by the hints Rocky’s been dropping, it may well happen soon.”

