Blame it on the rain: How to identify and control powdery mildew

Sunny days still bring the heat, but cooler nights hint of things to come. Swiss chard ( Beta vulgaris) is a Sicilian native. It is a member of the beet family, but does not produce a bulbous root. It is a cool season, leafy green vegetable that tolerates hot and dry temperatures. Its taste is mild, with leaves similar to spinach and stalks that compare to bok choy. It can be a colorful addition for both edible landscaping and ornamental plantings. When choosing varieties to add to your garden, consider both stalk and leaf color. You’ll find cultivars with a variety of hues, textures, height and some have shorter days to maturity. Leaves vary from soft and tender to thick and “leathery.” Stems can be thick and robust or thin and delicate. Leaf appearance includes the degree of leaf “savoyness” (or wrinkling). This fast-growing veggie thrives in moist, humus-rich soil with plenty of sun. To harvest, cut leaves at the base of the plant so new leaves will grow quickly. Young leaves are tasty in salads.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO