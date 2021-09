The Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in their 2021 season-opener on Sunday Night Football. The Bears finished the 2020 season with a record of 8-8, while the Rams went 10-6 and made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Rams are 7.5 point favorites in the latest Bears vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in your Bears vs. Rams picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO