September brings with it the initial upland seasons of the year, and sharptailed grouse have often been that first flush that has sent my heart soaring each fall after its beat echoed steadily in my ears as my dog held point. While these buff and gray birds with the trademark chuckle that can be heard over their whirring wings are creatures of the open prairie and rolling grasses, there are certain spots that seem to hold them better than others. What follows are some subtle structural elements that have paid off in the past, and likely will again this season, for sharptailed grouse.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO