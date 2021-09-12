These Sweet Grandparent's Day Quotes Are Everything You Want To Say

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s be real: National Grandparents Day doesn’t get the attention it deserves. On Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, we tend to shower our parents with love: cards, gifts, homemade meals, etc. And we should! But grandparents deserve that same treatment on National Grandparents Day, and they don’t usually get it. The absolute least you can do for them is to buy them a nice card, and use a heartwarming quote for National Grandparents Day inside of it to show them how much you care. Or even just use a quote in a social media post dedicated to them.

southplattesentinel.com

What does “Grandparent” mean to YOU?

Brad Pitt, an American actor and film producer, said, “I phoned my grandparents, and my grandfather said ‘We saw your movie.’ ‘Which one?’ I said. He shouted, ‘Betty, what was the name of that movie I didn’t like?'”. Sunday, Sept. 12, is National Grandparents Day, and I, for one, think...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
opelikaobserver.com

Happy Grandparents Day

“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Ecclesiastes 3:1. This past year the pandemic has brought an awareness for us that family and friends’ relationships are all that truly matter. We experienced and endured the pandemic together, connecting us inter-generationally. So from...
SOCIETY
BHG

The Sweet Story Behind Grandparents Day, and How to Celebrate This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Grandparents Day is coming up, and if you're lucky enough to still have grandparents in your life, this day can be an extra special way to spend time with them. Whether you choose to spend the day together or set aside time to talk on the phone, the holiday is a sweet reminder to connect with them.
CELEBRATIONS
laduenews.com

The Perfect Book to Celebrate Grandparents Day

Ready Readers recommends a meaningful story to celebrate Grandparents Day, the first Sunday after Labor Day – Sept. 12 this year. Drawn Together, a nearly wordless book from writer Minh Lê that features illustrations by Caldecott Award artist Dan Santat, tells the tale of a young American boy and his Vietnamese grandfather separated by age, language and culture.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Person
Margaret Mead
Person
Alex Haley
Person
Claudette Colbert
romper.com

Honor Grandma & Grandpa With These Lovely Grandparents Day Poems

Grandparents Day is a time when we get to pause and look to our elders, the ones who raised us, and acknowledge how awesome their involvement is in our kids' lives. Since 1978, after President Jimmy Carter officially proclaimed National Grandparents Day and congress passed the legislation, it has been a time to celebrate these angels on earth. One unique way is to share poems for grandparents.
CELEBRATIONS
Parade

150 Grandparents Day Quotes to Warm Your Heart and Remind You of Who Loves You the Most

Time to rip off the band-aid: No one will love you nor think you are perfect as much as your grandparents do. And let’s be real: No one will ever cook as well as your grandparents, forgive you as quickly (if they even believe you have a single flaw to begin with), nor be as thrilled to hang out with you as your grandma and grandpa (or mema and pepaw, grandmama and granddaddy, momma and poppy — you get the idea). These grandparents quotes and Grandparents Day quotes (it’s today, Sept. 12!) to warm your heart and remind you to call them — we bet they’re going to be delighted to hear from you!
CELEBRATIONS
romper.com

PSA: Send Cards To Nursing Homes This Grandparents Day

Whether your kids are lucky enough to have their own grandparents to celebrate or not, there is an oft-forgotten subset of every community who also deserve to be acknowledged this Grandparents Day. Ahead of National Grandparents Day on September 12, you and your kids can make or purchase cards or write letters to deliver to seniors living in nursing homes. This simple act of kindness can mean the world to those who may not have children in their life to help them celebrate the day.
CELEBRATIONS
romper.com

5 "Lorax" Quotes That Will Inspire Kids To Care A Whole Lot

Dr. Seuss’s famous book The Lorax was published in 1971, but the way it reads you might think its message of protecting the planet was produced today. Seuss seemed to know what was coming with climate change when he wrote about the Once-ler, a selfish profiteer hellbent on destroying a Truffula forest to fashion Thneeds, all purpose objects (which everyone, everyone, everyone needs), and the sage Lorax who tries to persuade him to stop. A cautionary tale full of lines disguised as silly rhymes warning of climate collapse, Lorax quotes continue to teach children to care for the planet.
ENTERTAINMENT
romper.com

Double Your Fun With These Couples' Halloween Costumes

With all the focus on the kids, the closer Halloween gets parents might realize they don’t have their own costumes figured out. Don’t panic. Combine forces instead with these easy couples Halloween costumes. The truth is, you probably have the makings for many of these easy couples Halloween costumes in...
RELATIONSHIPS
IBTimes

Positive Thinking Day 2021: Quotes That Help You Stay Constructive

Every year on Sept. 13, we observe Positive Thinking Day, which reminds us to put aside everything negative, and concentrate on the good things in life. Even though it is not easy to ditch negative thoughts, there are various techniques that can help us achieve it. This includes catching our thoughts and reframing them, and writing them down on a paper. Reading inspiration quotes and books can also help us stay positive.
OPRAH WINFREY
romper.com

My Latinx Culture Taught Me To Sacrifice Everything For My Children. I Had To Learn Another Way.

I collapsed into the bath at the tail end of an exhausting day, allowing my head to rest against the cool of the ceramic tile. It was the “witching hour,” and I’d handed my 3-month-old to my husband because I couldn’t take the screams anymore. I cried into the soap suds, my body an alien to me, feeling inadequate, like I didn’t recognize myself. In my postpartum haze, I felt split in two because I could barely eat, sleep, think, pee — without caring for my son first.
SOCIETY
