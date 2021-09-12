These Sweet Grandparent's Day Quotes Are Everything You Want To Say

Time to rip off the band-aid: No one will love you nor think you are perfect as much as your grandparents do. And let’s be real: No one will ever cook as well as your grandparents, forgive you as quickly (if they even believe you have a single flaw to begin with), nor be as thrilled to hang out with you as your grandma and grandpa (or mema and pepaw, grandmama and granddaddy, momma and poppy — you get the idea). These grandparents quotes and Grandparents Day quotes (it’s today, Sept. 12!) to warm your heart and remind you to call them — we bet they’re going to be delighted to hear from you!

