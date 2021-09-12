CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

9/11 inflamed struggle between inclusive, exclusive

Deming Headlight
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was at my usual seat in the wonderful Library of Congress reading room, when they announced it was closing immediately. There’d been attacks. There might be more. D.C.’s streets were incredibly clogged with traffic fleeing the Capitol area. I was especially glad to be on a motorcycle. At supper that evening at a rooftop restaurant, we could see smoke from the Pentagon. The next morning, Sept.12, I photographed the Lincoln Memorial uniquely deserted. No tourists. No joggers. Just a janitor pushing a broom along a lower stair. Surrounded by troops and cops.

www.demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

Related
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Jesus
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Isis#Library Of Congress#Lincoln#Muslims#The Bush Administration#Al Qaeda#Islamic#Christians
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
CNN

The Big Lie is (unfortunately) winning

(CNN) — It is 100% true that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. And that Donald Trump lost it. Unfortunately, in recent months, the Big Lie -- that Trump somehow was defrauded out of the election -- has gained increasing amounts of traction, according to a new CNN poll. In...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
mediaite.com

‘Unelect These Bastards!’ Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Goes Off on Republicans Standing by Trump’s Election Lie

Michael Steele, a former RNC chairman who has since become a vociferous critic of the Trump-era GOP, went off on the Republicans still standing by the big lie. Nicolle Wallace spoke with Steele about concerns of the upcoming “Justice for J6 rally,” describing it as a rally “for people who used flagpoles to maim and mutilate the bodies of the Capitol Police officers who protect them.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy