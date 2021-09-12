CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republicans Demand Turnabout As Fair Play, Requesting That Big Tech Retain Records Of Democrats From Jan. 6

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x18rn_0btfzQTj00

Two apparently can play – when the issue is the Jan. 6 riot.

In late August, the Democrats on the special commission studying the Jan. 6 riot, who are being aided by Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, asked telecommunications and tech companies to preserve the records of GOP lawmakers from the day of President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally.

Overall, according to Politico, the Democrats issued the request to three dozen companies.

Yet GOP lawmakers are not taking it lying down.

The Washington Examiner reported that Republican lawmakers, led by Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona and including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia filed the same request with the telecoms and Big Tech in order to track Democrats.

Fox Business noted that the Republicans’ list contains 16 names.

Among them are Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the left-wing members of “The Squad” – Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts – as well as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York and Rep. Eric Swalwell of California.

“Recent news reports indicate Speaker Pelosi’s Select Committee to investigate the January 6th events at the U.S. Capitol has issued requests for you to release your client’s private and confidential data to the Committee<” the GOP letter says.

“The U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent prevents committees from obtaining these records and prohibits you from providing them. Simply put, neither the Committee nor you have the legal authority to provide those records. Adopting the misguided legal theory of the Committee Chairman would undoubtedly end with Congress rifling through the private records of any American,” it adds.

“Having said that, if you proceed to turn over the requested records, we request the records of the following sixteen (16) individuals also be preserved so future Congresses can investigate alleged infractions,” the letter concludes.

In a statement, Biggs said, From day one, Pelosi and the Far-Left Democrats have acted above the law by creating a smear campaign to take down Trump supporters. Conservatives in Congress will fight the malevolence of the Left as Democrats continue to attack on a partisan basis. That is why we are calling on companies to preserve the phone and communications records of Democrat representatives for future investigative use. It’s time the Far Left lives under the same rules and standards they impose.”

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

