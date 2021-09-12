Retired Daily Telegraph publisher Randy Mooney receives highest honor by WVPA

BLUEFIELD — Bluefield resident and retired Bluefield Daily Telegraph Publisher Randy Mooney has been awarded the highest individual honor bestowed by the West Virginia Press Association (WVPA).

Don Smith, WVPA Executive Director, made the announcement that Mooney has won the 2021 Adam R. Kelly Award, given each year in recognition of an individual’s service to the newspapers in the state, the WVPA and to the individual’s community.

The award was established in 1991 in memory of the late Adam R. Kelly, legendary “Country Editor” columnist and former owner and editor of the Tyler Star News in Sistersville. Kelly was known nationally for his outstanding service to newspapers.

“I did not at all ever expect this,” Mooney said Friday. “It’s quite an honor to get something that you never thought you would even be considered for.”

The award follows on the heels of his tenure at the Bluefield Daily Telegarph, which won the Newspaper of the Year Award in 2021 and 2020 under his leadership.

“Randy was an incredible publisher who did much for Bluefield and the other communities he served,” Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry said. “He was a great mentor and leader — one who was widely respected by his staff and colleagues. This award is well-deserved.”

Mooney, who retired earlier this year, is a past-president of the West Virginia Press Association and served as publisher for CNHI holdings in West Virginia including the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Register-Herald of Beckley, Montgomery Herald, Fayette Tribune, and Princeton Times.

Those other newspapers have won numerous General Excellence awards and the Daily Telegraph won its division four years in a row.

But Mooney said it’s not about him, it’s about being around “really good people and being smart enough to stay out of their way.”

“Throughout my career, I have been blessed to have stumbled into work environments where I was surrounded by extremely smart and dedicated people who made me successful,” he said, adding that it has been like working with a family. “We may sometimes have disagreements but, in the end, we share a common bond of caring greatly about what we do and each other and that holds us together.”

It’s also about having a family at home that supports him, and he could not have been successful without that support.

“We would not have continued what we went through,” he said of the career that sent him to many places with his family, “seven moves with eight companies.”

“You can’t do that without a wife devoted to the same thing and kids up for the adventure,” he said. “It is like a military family when you move so much.”

Mooney said it is also gratifying to win the award being a native West Virginian.

Mooney grew up in St. Albans and graduated from WVU with a bachelor’s’ degree in journalism in 1978.

He started his career in at the Kanawha Valley Leader, a weekly newspaper in Nitro, and had a brief stint at the Twin City Shopping Guide in Nitro before joining Charleston Newspapers, where he worked until 1989.

Mooney then moved his family to Binghamton, New York, to work for the Press & Sun Bulletin where he was awarded a Gannett President’s Ring for outstanding performance twice before moving to Western Pennsylvania to work for the Valley News Dispatch in Tarentum.

He later moved to Ocean City, Md., to work for the Daily Times in Salisbury and then to Savannah, Georgia to work for the Savannah Morning News.

In 2009, Mooney joined CNHI in Muskogee, Okla., as VP of Sales and Marketing for all of the CNHI papers in Oklahoma before becoming publisher at the Muskogee Phoenix and then returning to West Virginia in Bluefield at the Daily Telegraph. He later added responsibilities for the Register-Herald in Beckley and the Times West Virginian in Fairmont.

“The newspaper industry has not always been easy,” Mooney said. “To produce and deliver a completely fresh product every day of the year can be challenging. But to know that people anxiously await its delivery and passionately respond to its content is invigorating. The adrenaline rush that comes from seeking and discovering news first and determining efficient ways to deliver it to consumers is addicting.”

Mooney also said to be a service to advertisers by bringing customers to their business Is rewarding.

“My goal in managing people has always been to do so in a fair, calm, consistent and supportive manner and I hope that in some small way I was able to help those around me develop, grow, and enjoy their work,” he said. “I know that if I were starting all over, I would choose the same path.”

Mooney and his wife, Amy, intend to stay in Bluefield.

“We have really enjoyed our time here and feel blessed to stay,” he said. “We are centrally located five hours south of our children and grandchildren in Pittsburgh, five hours north of children and grandchildren in Augusta, Ga., and can always board a plane to follow our son and his family as he moves around serving as an officer in the US Navy.”

The Mooneys have three children: Jessica and husband Greg Fischer with twin 6-year-old boys in Pittsburgh, Pa.; James and wife Tammy with a 4-year-old son in Seongnam, South Korea; and Katy and husband Corbin with a 1-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter in Augusta, Ga. Their two dogs, Molly, a dachshund, and Ruby, a bloodhound, complete Randy and Amy’s family.

