Alex Palou takes first career pole ahead of his Portland debut

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Alex Palou earned the first pole of his IndyCar career and put himself in position to reclaim the championship lead Sunday at Portland International Raceway. Palou turned a top lap of 58.7701 seconds in Saturday qualifying on the 1.964-mile, 12-turn permanent road course built in 1960. The Spaniard had been to the Portland track only once before -- the race was canceled last season during pandemic rescheduling -- for a test session last month.