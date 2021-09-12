5 Bengals to watch for vs. Vikings

Week 1 of the NFL season is when offseason narratives meet on-field results. Priors will be faced with reality, and reality, as Thanos once said, is often disappointing. When the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Minnesota Vikings, we’ll get our first taste of how promising or inferior this roster truly is. Hope springs eternal in the NFL, but nothing is as sobering as an ugly start out of the gate. Conversely, 1-0 also feels pretty damn good.