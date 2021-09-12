CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets vs. Panthers: 5 for predictions for New York's Week 1 matchup

By Tyler Greenawalt
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 1 brings a lot of promise and uncertainty for the Jets. The team is rife with newness – both on the field and on the sideline – which leaves a lot up to interpretation. Zach Wilson’s preseason looked great but it’s impossible to know how that’ll translate during a regular-season game. The Jets’ defense also boasts a lot of inexperience and explosiveness, which could provide mixed results.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Panthers Week 1 recap: Everything we know

Zach Wilson brought the Jets within striking distance of a comeback in his NFL debut, but New York fell short in Carolina on Sunday. The Jets lost their Week 1 matchup, 19-14, against Sam Darnold and the Panthers. New York’s failures in the trenches played a large part in its defeat, but so did a pair of ex-Jets.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

2021 New York Jets season preview, predictions: It’s grinding time

The 2021 New York Jets are rolling up their sleeves in an appropriate manner. The smells and sounds are a bit different this time of year. The freshly-cut grass in the summer air, the plastic that could only be identified as shoulder pads, and the helmet-smacking sound all adds up to a unique experience that could only equal football.
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Postgame Transcripts: Week 1 vs. New York Jets

Just a couple of statements before we get started. Number one, I was very proud to wear the FDNY hat today. As a native New Yorker, I had lots of friends and people that I know, care and love be in some way impacted on 9/11. To stand there and honor and remember the first responders of New York, to remember people who ran towards the fire, not away from it, to remember all the lives that were lost, all the families that had to move on, especially specific to my family, remember Father Judge, a special man who gave comfort to my wife's family after they lost my wife's sister Cheryl in TWA 800. That meant a great deal to me and it was great to see the way the National Football League honored not just 9/11 but 9/12 today. With regard to the game, I'm very proud of our football team. We had a really hard camp. We worked really hard. To come into this game and not have any guys cramp, to have no injuries really going into the game, you know it was a testament to our players and to the people that work downstairs – our training room, the wellness people – you know I gave them all a game ball. I thought the strength staff; the medical staff has done an excellent job. Then obviously credit to the Jets. You can tell they are going to be a really good football team. They played hard. Zach Wilson I think you saw the special things that he is going to be able to do. It certainly wasn't perfect. We would have liked to put the game away and played better. But to get the onside kick and pop a run into a four-minute defense was gratifying for all of us. We will get better. We will get ready for next week. But that was my thoughts. But I'll just finally say it was great to play in front of the fans. It was great to walk off the field not having to hear Ed Foley sing Sweet Caroline in the locker room but hearing the fans sing it was wonderful and special. Thank you to them for the energy they gave us today.
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers 19 Jets 14: The Hog Molly Report

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to the Hog Molly Report, where winning in the trenches is all that matters. Before we begin, we open with the reciting of our usual motto:. “Big men allow you to compete. We’re certainly going to look at the big hog mollies.”. In keeping with the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Top Performers in the Panthers’ Win Over New York

The Carolina Panthers beat the New York Jets 19-14 on Sunday and players stood out all over the field for the Panthers. After a long offseason, seeing the Panthers take the field on Sunday was like a cool drink of water on a hot summer day. Let's touch on a couple of players who stood out on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 9/14/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After multiple players went down with injury in Sunday’s game, we’ve finally received some insight. Despite a scary looking injury, Becton is only expected to miss 4-6 weeks after dislocating his knee and spraining his MCL. Lamarcus Joyner, another free agent acquisition of the Jets this offseason, will be missing the entire year. The only defensive FA acquisition the Jets have gotten who hasn’t been seriously injured so far is Sheldon Rankins, who recovered a fumble in Sunday’s game. This is the second year in a row that Robert Saleh will be at the helm of a defense decimated by injury. The team still held the Panthers to only 19 points though, despite all the weapons Carolina has. Maybe Saleh has another great patchwork job in him yet. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
NFL
charlottestar.com

Ask The Old Guy: On Sam Darnold, and future line moves

CHARLOTTE - Some things change. (Specifically, the standings.) Some things remain the same. (You people do love you some offensive line talk, and you've come to the right place.) The Panthers beating the Jets Sunday might not have scored perfect marks on artistic impression or technical merit, but it certainly...
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

Big Mo: These momentum-shifting plays gave the Panthers a Week 1 win

The Big Mo series highlights the plays (or series of plays) that have the biggest impact on changing the Panthers win percentage as calculated by ESPN. Carolina started the season with a home win against the New York Jets in which the win percentage was in the Panthers favor from the first snap to the last snap. Here are the plays that swung momentum in the Panthers wire-to-wire win.
NFL
