Michigan State

Postgame reaction: Michigan runs through Washington in dominant 31-10 victory

By Anthony Broome
Maize n Brew
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Wolverines moved to 2-0 on the 2021 season with a 31-10 drubbing of the Washington Huskies on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. The Washington Huskies came to town desperate after a loss to FCS Montana in Week 1, but the Michigan rushing attack and defense made sure they sent them back to Seattle with their tail between their legs. Anthony Broome runs through the victory and the things most people are discussing coming out of the victory.

www.maizenbrew.com

Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Maize n Brew

Mason Graham, 2022 defensive tackle, flips commitment to Michigan football

Class of 2022 defensive tackle Mason Graham (Anaheim, California) announced on Thursday morning that he has committed to the Michigan Wolverines, flipping his pledge away from Boise State. Graham was among the many recruits in attendance for the Wolverines’ 31-10 victory over Washington last weekend in Ann Arbor. Graham, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
FanBuzz

The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
NFL
KROC News

Is Gopher Football Head Coach PJ Fleck Set to Leave Minnesota?

The Golden Gophers 2021 football season is only two games old but there are rumors that head coach PJ Fleck might be leaving Minnesota. Will the University of Minnesota soon have to look for a new admiral to help the Golden Gophers football team row its boat? Maybe... if you believe the rumors being bandied about by several national college football sites.
MINNESOTA STATE
Maize n Brew

How Clay Helton’s firing affects Michigan on the recruiting trail

In case you have been living under a rock for the last 24 hours, let’s catch you up to speed on what’s been going on in the college football world. Jim Harbaugh mentioned Neil Armstrong and George S. Patton in the same breath, Ryan Day threw his defensive coordinator under a bus, and Clay Helton lost his job at USC.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit News

'They didn't stop the running game': Michigan barrels past Washington to 2-0 start

Ann Arbor — Apparently Michigan players really meant it when they said they wanted the offensive identity to be physical by pounding the ball in the run game. That was the focus in the season opener and again in a 31-10 win over Washington before 108,345 at Michigan Stadium in a prime-time game Saturday. In what was dubbed a “maize out," the fans dressed accordingly while the players broke out all-blue alternative uniforms.
MICHIGAN STATE
Hassan Haskins
Daily Iowan

Point/Counterpoint | Is Iowa the Big Ten’s best team?

Two DI staffers debate which team is the Big Ten’s best. Before the 2021 college football season began, it looked like Iowa’s defense would be tested in Weeks 1 and 2, facing Indiana and Iowa State quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Brock Purdy, respectively. The Hawkeyes were, however, prepared to...
IOWA STATE
WGAU

Smart meets media, updates QB situation

University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart, along with a pair of defensive players previewed Saturday’s first SEC matchup against South Carolina. The Bulldogs and the Gamecocks kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET in Athens, GA. On Tuesday, Coach Smart, Junior Travon Walker and Senior Ameer Speed offered the...
ATHENS, GA
Maize n Brew

Thursday Recruiting Roundup: More Maize Out reactions pouring in

Reactions from the recruits who visited last weekend for the Michigan Wolverines’ game against Washington in the Maize Out atmosphere continue to come in, and the overall reception has been very positive. On today’s Michigan Recruiting Roundup, we will recap a few of the more notable ones, and we will start off with the top player in the 2022 class.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Identity (Michigan 31, Washington 10)

For the first time ever, Michigan successfully pulled off a true "Maize Out". We've had other close attempts in the past, but this was by far the best one yet. Hats off to all of the fans that wore their maize shirts. UM handed out pompoms to aid in the maize-ness, but I don't even think they were necessary. Didn't hurt that it was a very pleasant ~78 degrees at kickoff, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
chatsports.com

WATCH: Our ‘Year 7’ Michigan football hype video will have you ready to run through a wall

For better or worse, the Michigan Wolverines 2021 football season is days away. There’s not a single person in the building or the fanbase that will not admit that last year was a total unmitigated disaster. We simply never thought we’d see a Jim Harbaugh team look the way it did, but it happened. And now it’s over and the page has been turned.
MICHIGAN STATE
montanakaimin.com

Montana upsets Washington in dominant fashion

It wasn’t always pretty and the defense won the day; but on Sept. 4, the University of Montana football team pulled off an upset that will be remembered for years, defeating the University of Washington's football team at the Huskies’ home turf, 13-7. “We just came in here and beat...
MONTANA STATE
chatsports.com

Postgame analysis: Michigan turns in businesslike win over Western Michigan

Michigan, Michigan Wolverines, Mid-American Conference, Western Michigan Broncos football, Josh Gattis. The Michigan Wolverines came out in the 2021 football season opener and did exactly what you should against a MAC opponent, even if Western Michigan is expected to be competitive in its conference. Anthony Broome reviews the win, which had a number of storylines despite it being a laugher.
MICHIGAN STATE
chatsports.com

Reactions and Analysis of Ohio State's 45-31 Victory over Minnesota

Ohio State is a second-half ball club. I've said it for years, and Saturday's season opener at Minnesota proved me right once again. The Buckeyes shrugged off a slow start that had fans calling for a new quarterback barely 30 minutes into C.J. Stroud's career as the Buckeye starter, as the redshirt freshman threw four touchdowns and darn-near 250 yards in the second half.
MINNESOTA STATE
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction from Confident Pitt Locker Room after UMass Rout

PITTSBURGH — Games like Pitt’s season opener against UMass can be something of an emotional trap. If Pitt beats UMass, well that’s what they’re supposed to do. If they lose, or even if it’s close, it’s a portent of a potential disaster. One of the ways to prevent that lack...
PITTSBURGH, PA

