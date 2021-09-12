CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Player Props: 3 best value bets of Week 1

By Nathan Beighle
 4 days ago
Week 1 is finally upon us. Now, it’s time to look at the best player prop bets the first Sunday of NFL football has to offer. Below, we look at the top 3 value prop bets for Week 1, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

Fans were given an appetizer Thursday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys put on a show.

A game-winning field goal after a potential fourth-quarter comeback drive from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has the juices flowing. Who doesn’t want more of that? Let’s hope many of these games provide just as thrilling competition.

Let’s look into some bets that feel like great value.

Week 1 player props

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports' betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris OVER 62.5 rushing yards (-125)

The Pittsburgh Steelers filled a major void from a season ago in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in securing Alabama RB Najee Harris.

The rookie is expected to get as much as he can handle. Harris has Benny Snell behind him and should easily see double-digit rushes.

Buffalo ranked in the bottom half of the league last season while allowing 4.6 rushing yards per attempt. With all the opportunity and against a weak defensive front, expect a big game from Harris.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins OVER 60.5 receiving yards (-114)

The Bengals may not upset the Minnesota Vikings, but the game shouldn’t be short of scoring.

Both sides have highly potent offenses with the Bengals returning second-year QB Joe Burrow, who went down last season due to a torn ACL. Had it not been for that injury, WR Tee Higgins likely would have topped 1,000 yards as a rookie.

Higgins should play almost 100% of the snaps as arguably the team’s top receiver. Tyler Boyd and top-five pick Ja’Marr Chase should accompany him in head coach Zac Taylor’s three-WR-heavy offense.

With Minnesota having a bottom 10 passing defense from a season ago and Higgins having hit 61 receiving yards seven times last season with spotty QB play, expect the second-year 6-foot-4 receiver to explode in Year 2, starting with his dominance this Sunday.

New Orleans Saints WR Marquez Callaway OVER 45.5 (-114)

The options for QB Jameis Winston just won’t be there.

RB Alvin Kamara will be getting all the work in the world, but in terms of passing, as we know Winston likes to do, it’ll be Callaway who gets the targets.

Callaway proved to be a dynamic threat during the preseason, securing 2 touchdowns, both of which were over 25 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s a quality deep threat.

Winston likes going deep, and without many options in the receiving game, as Michael Thomas is out for the first several weeks, it should be the Callaway show, making the Over 45.5 yards a great value bet.

FanSided

Trade proposal for Buccaneers to kill two birds with one stone

The Buccaneers aren’t usually the team to make moves during the season, but that doesn’t mean they can’t start now. After their first game this season against the Dallas Cowboys, two issues became painfully apparent for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:. The injury to cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is a major hole...
NFL
Fox News

Top 5 quarterback performances of Week 1: Kyler Murray dazzles for Cardinals

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books. Quarterback play was at an all-time high. Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady completed 32 of 50 passes for 379 passing yards with four touchdowns in a 31-29 comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the season. As good as Brady played, he did throw two interceptions.
NFL
thespun.com

Danny Kanell Has Interesting Suggestion For USC HC Job

A lot of names have been floated as the USC Trojans begin their head coaching search. But there’s one name no one is talking about (for fairly obvious reasons) that Danny Kanell believes could be a candidate. On Wednesday, the CBS Sports analyst suggested that the USC Trojans reunite with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 2: 49ers run over Eagles; Bengals, Colts, Giants keep upsets coming

It's only Week 2, but there are just three games between unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule. Two of those games are in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers travel to Philadelphia in what could be one of the more-entertaining games of the day. The 49ers are a road favorite worth watching. New Orleans travels to Carolina for a matchup between NFC rivals. Will Jameis Winston build on an impressive Week 1 performance?
NFL
