One Man Arrested After Police Discover Suspected Meth Lab In Squirrel Hill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspected meth lab was discovered in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill South neighborhood while police officers were investigating a possible burglary.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Darlington Road overnight following the report of a suspected burglary.

When officers arrived at the scene, they escorted all of the residents who lived in the home’s apartments outside so they could search for a possible suspect.

While searching for the suspect, officers discovered a suspected meth lab in one of the apartments.

The Pa. State Police’s Clandestine Lab Response Team was called in to remove the contents of the suspected meth lab.

36-year-old Chris Adams was arrested by police. Detectives are looking for a second person.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

