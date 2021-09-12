One Man Arrested After Police Discover Suspected Meth Lab In Squirrel Hill
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspected meth lab was discovered in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill South neighborhood while police officers were investigating a possible burglary.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Darlington Road overnight following the report of a suspected burglary.
When officers arrived at the scene, they escorted all of the residents who lived in the home’s apartments outside so they could search for a possible suspect.
While searching for the suspect, officers discovered a suspected meth lab in one of the apartments.
The Pa. State Police’s Clandestine Lab Response Team was called in to remove the contents of the suspected meth lab.
36-year-old Chris Adams was arrested by police. Detectives are looking for a second person.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
