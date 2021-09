We got our first look at the New Orleans Saints’ 53-man roster and practice squad for 2021, and it didn’t take them long to start making adjustments. And more are on the way. You can see the full list of players currently under contract here, just keep in mind that things are changing almost by the hour as the Saints continue to fill out the practice squad and shuffle players around to various reserve lists. But for now, here are six quick takeaways on the state of the Saints:

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO