Crews recover man's body from grain silo after 10-hour effort on Indy's near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of firefighters worked for hours Saturday to try to free a man who became trapped inside a soybean silo on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. A 10-hour rescue effort that began just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon eventually recovered the body of 32-year-old Marvin Tyler from the bottom of the 110-foot silo at Bunge Contractors on Montcalm Street just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.www.wthr.com
