Distinguished persons of the week: Toppling a traitor
Virginia has come a long way. Once home to the capital of the Confederacy and the massive resistance movement that sought to preserve school segregation, the commonwealth has turned solid blue over the last couple of decades. Under current Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam , Virginia secured abortion rights, abolished the death penalty, liberalized absentee voting, expanded Medicaid and passed significant green energy legislation. This week, it also took down an eyesore of a monument to the Confederacy and the Lost Cause — that is, the dream of sustained white supremacy.www.washingtonpost.com
