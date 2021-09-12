Blade director pays tribute to Wesley Snipes for creating superhero trend
Blade director Bassam Tariq has praised actor Wesley Snipes for kick-starting the modern superhero trend with his incarnation of Eric Brooks / Blade in the 1998 Blade movie. It has been confirmed that Tariq will helm a new adaptation of Blade for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will star Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali in the title role, and the director has credited Snipes with getting "this whole ball rolling" in the superhero genre.www.digitalspy.com
