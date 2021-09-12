Blade director pays tribute to Wesley Snipes for creating superhero trend

Tim Roth Discusses The Incredible Hulk and His She-Hulk Return. In 2021, Tim Roth’s Abomination returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though only for a brief moment early in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. But it will be the She-Hulk series when the Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction alum officially reprises his role as Emil Blonsky from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the movie that introduced the big green superhero to the MCU. That time, the British actor worked side-by-side with Edward Norton, who portrayed the titular hero just once before leaving the job to Mark Ruffalo. And it appears that the new face of Bruce Banner and Roth got along great on the She-Hulk set.

