6 bold predictions for Ravens vs. Raiders Week 1 matchup

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in their opening game of the 2021 season. It’s important that Baltimore gets off to a fast start this year, and doing it under the bright lights in Las Vegas will be a big test.

There are plenty of storylines to watch for ahead of this game, and many different types of predictions can be made after looking at both teams and how they stack up with each other. Both organizations took steps to get better during the 2021 offseason, and will be looking to show off their improved rosters, game plans and more.

Below we take a look at six bold predictions for the Ravens during their Week 1 matchup against the Raiders.

QB Lamar Jackson racks up over 400 total yards

Jackson is expected to get off to a fast start this season for multiple reasons. However, one is because his Week 1 opponent struggled mightily on the defensive side of the ball last season, ranking tied for 23rd in rushing yards allowed per game (125.8) and 26th in passing yards allowed per game (263.3). With Jackson being a dynamic dual threat quarterback as well as the Ravens’ offense being so high powered, the fourth-year player has a chance to crack over 400 total yards in his first game of 2021 despite the Raiders’ defensive reinforcements that they brought in during the offseason.

RB Ty'Son Williams and RB Latavius Murray both have over 100 total yards

Williams has a huge change to prove himself as Baltimore’s new No. 1 lead back, but that title could only hold for so long if he doesn’t live up to expectations. Murray was signed just a few days ago by the Ravens, but he spent 2021 training camp with the New Orleans Saints and is ready to play now. With how Las Vegas had trouble on the defensive side of the ball in 2020, both players could have the opportunity to accumulate over 100 total yards if put in the right situations.

WR Sammy Watkins has over 120 receiving yards, scores two touchdowns

The Ravens are excited about adding Watkins to their wide receiver room. He’ll provide a veteran presence on the field, while also being able to give Baltimore solid production when he’s healthy. Watkins has been a Week 1 monster over the last two seasons, as he was the Kansas City Chiefs leading receiver in each of his last two opening games. In 2020 he totaled seven receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown, but in 2019 he exploded for nine receptions, 198 yards and three scores. With Baltimore expected to throw the ball a bit more in 2021 as well as open up their passing offense, Watkins could surprise some people and show that he’s still a very quality receiving option.

The Ravens' defense has five sacks

The Baltimore defense will be looking to generate more consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, especially without blitzing. Their Week 1 matchup with Las Vegas is a great opportunity for them to establish strong momentum in the pass rushing department, especially considering the Raiders will be working with a lot of new pieces on the offensive line. Las Vegas QB Derek Carr was sacked 26 times in 2020, which was tied for 16th-most in the league. However, with so much inexperience on the Raiders’ offensive line, players like Justin Houston, Calais Campbell, Tyus Bowser and more could feast.

S DeShon Elliott records the first interception of his career

Elliott is a player that is expected to break out in a big way during the 2021 season. He performed admirably last year when asked to step into a starting role at a position he wasn’t familiar with, seemingly gaining confidence with every game that he played in. However, the fourth-year safety has yet to record an interception over his first three years at the NFL level, despite having nine INTs in three years at the University of Texas in college. That all could change on Monday night, as the Baltimore defense will look to get off to a fast start and create plenty of turnover opportunities.

Baltimore wins by 30+ points

The Ravens have been absolutely unstoppable in season openers over the last four years. Over that span, in Week 1 Baltimore has outscored their opponents 164-19, scoring an average of 41 points per game. Despite losing multiple key contributors to injuries before the start of the season, the Ravens are well positioned to win by another big margin in their opening game of 2021. If Baltimore can get off to a fast start early in the contest it could turn into a blowout rather quickly.