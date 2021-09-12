3 keys to a Jets victory over Sam Darnold, Panthers in Week 1

1) PROTECT ZACH WILSON

The pass protection during the preseason was inconsistent at best. There were moments during training camp and the exhibition slate when it was downright bad. The Jets offensive line needs to resemble the group that put up an impressive performance against the Packers in the second game. Rookie quarterbacks usually struggle under pressure, and the last thing the Jets need is Wilson playing under constant duress. It won’t be easy because the Panthers defensive line has plenty of talent in Brian Burns, Haason Reddick, Derrick Brown, Morgan Fox and DaQuan Jones.

2) CONTAIN CMC

The Jets have to slow down Christian McCaffrey . The last time McCaffrey played a full season (2019) he had 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns. McCaffrey is a bonafide baller. So if the Jets can’t contain him, the game will be over quickly. The Jets defensive line has to bring and disrupt the running lanes for the former Stanford star. Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, John-Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Folorunso Fatukasi and Shaq Lawson must cause havoc along the Panthers shaky offensive line.

3) PRESSURE SAM DARNOLD

Here’s a telling stat from 2020 from the former Jets quarterback’s final season in the Big Apple. He completed only 43.7% of his passes and threw four interceptions when under pressure. The Jets defensive line is facing an offensive line that features left tackle Cam Erving, right guard Dennis Daley and left guard Pat Elflein. That favors Gang Green. So put Darnold under duress and the Jets version of Darnold will show up.