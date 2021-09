Gov. Mike Dunleavy has full authority to act now to relieve overflowing hospitals, and he must use that power. As a registered nurse, I see the need firsthand, and believe that we must put human life above crass political calculations. Unfortunately, Gov. Dunleavy has cynically introduced legislation in an attempt to pass the buck and deflect blame from his do-nothing response to the delta variant surge. As the death count rises and our emergency rooms are beyond capacity, Alaskans can’t afford to wait another minute: The governor should act now to address COVID-19 instead of engaging in legislative hijinks.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 6 DAYS AGO