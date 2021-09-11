CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode #844

theskepticsguide.org
 7 days ago

The US Department of Health and Human Services has officially approved a set of almost 1,000 medical emoji for communication with patients who are deaf, speak a foreign language, or are medically unable to speak. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2783847. Item #2. Scientists describe a new Cambrian species, Titanokorys gainesi, an insect ancestor half...

www.theskepticsguide.org

Journal & Sunday Journal

Unwritten, Episode 8: Caroline Cook

Head to www.journal-news.net this weekend to check out the latest episode of The Journal’s chat show, “Unwritten.” Hosted by Journal reporters Jess Wilt and Colin McGuire, the weekly series features conversations with some of the most interesting people throughout the Eastern Panhandle. This week’s episode follows up on last week’s...
Free Episodes for Readers on Kindle Vella

While in Beta, Kindle Vella offers the first three episodes of every story to read at no cost. Brown and white dog with reading glassesPhoto by Cookie the Pom on Unsplash. In Spring 2021, Amazon announced its release of Kindle Vella, a platform for readers to read serialized stories (i.e., episodes). Currently, in Beta testing, readers can read the first three episodes of any story for free.
fox5dc.com

The Paolini Perspective: Episode 165

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - AOC at the Met Gala! Patrick and Sarah share their reactions. Thoughts on 9/11, the documentaries honoring 20 years since the tragic day, and are we as patriotic as we were in 2001?. Plus, first week of the NFL, and college football. Justice Breyer talks...
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Medical Daily

Self-Attacking Antibodies Found In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

A new study is shedding more light on what could be causing severe COVID-19 infection in SARS-CoV-2 patients. Stanford researchers revealed this week their interesting discovery upon examining a number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. In a press release published on Stanford Medicine’s website Tuesday, the team indicated that they found self-attacking antibodies in 1 in 5 patients.
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci warns of possible ‘monster’ variant of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that there could be a future COVID-19 variant that would be highly transmissible — something he called a “monster variant.”. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski that there could be a “monster” variant that makes the delta variant look weak in comparison.
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cleveland: 1. 6301 Harvard Ave (216) 271-0970; 2. 10825 Kinsman Rd (216) 752-8656; 3. 7939 Day Dr 440-888-7392; 4. 6512 Franklin Blvd 216-281-6100; 5. 5411 Superior Ave 216-431-5643; 6. 10502 St Clair Ave. 216-451-9027; 7. 10090 Chester Ave 216-721-2020;
thecomicscomic.com

Episode #354: Julie Seabaugh

Julie Seabaugh grew up on a farm and discovered stand-up when Dave Attell performed during her senior year at the University of Missouri, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism. In 2003, after moving to New York City, Seabaugh launched her earliest independent effort into comedy journalism with the online magazine, Two Drink Minimum. A career with alt-weeklies followed, with stops across the country from the Village Voice in NYC to the Riverfront Times in St. Louis, Las Vegas Weekly and LA Weekly. In 2018, she published her first book, Ringside at Roast Battle: The First Five Years of L.A.’s Fight Club for Comedians, and her love of Mitch Hedbergled to producing/hosting 2020’s Hope on Top: A Mitch Hedberg Oral Historyfor SiriusXM’s Comedy Central Channel. Seabaugh caught up with me over Zoom to talk about her latest project, co-directing and producing the documentary Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11, which premieres on VICE TV on Sept. 8, just before the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took down the World Trade Center. Her film also will have a commemorative screening on Sept. 11, 2021, at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Seabaugh spoke with dozens of comedians for the documentary, and now she speaks to me. If you like this conversation, please consider subscribing to my Substack called Piffany at Piffany.Substack.com so you can read bonus commentary on this episode as well as more comedy news and insights. Thanks in advance, and now that that’s out of the way, let’s get to it!
bookriot.com

Episode 110 Cults and Survivors

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about books featuring cults and people who become a part of them. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!. Currently Reading. Final girls by Riley...
bookriot.com

Episode 462 Spat Into the World

Jeff and Jenn talk interesting science fiction and fantasy releases, some of the best books of 2021, upcoming science-fiction and fantasy adaptations, and more. Then Jeff and Rebecca are joined by Cree Myles to talk about her project, All Ways Black. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify....
