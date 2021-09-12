CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
African American Museum presents "Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth" closing day

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The African American Museum presents the Smithsonian Institution’s "Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth," a traveling exhibition that heralds the achievements of notable African American men from across the decades and highlights the deep parallels between past and present.

wuwm.com

Exploring How African Americans Shaped Barbecue

Barbecue is one of America’s quintessential cuisines. For centuries, its impact has moved beyond food - building communities and creating a unique culture. That’s mainly due to African American barbecue culture and the contributions of Black barbecuers, pitmasters, and restaurateurs. But that history has often been overlooked. Soul food scholar, culinary historian, and barbecue judge Adrian Miller works to restore African Americans to the center of America’s barbecue story. He’ll be sharing how barbecue is an essential part of Black history at the Culture Clash event for Milwaukee Film’s Cultures And Communities Festival.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nationalblackguide.com

National Museum of African American History and Culture Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

In September, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture will celebrate five years as the nation’s largest cultural destination dedicated to exploring the African American story and its impact on history. After operating virtually for 10 years, the museum opened on the National Mall Sept. 24, 2016.
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

Crow Museum of Asian Art presents Kana Harada: "Divine Spark" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Divine Spark," which features new works created by Dallas-based artist Kana Harada during this time of a global pandemic, embodies the artist’s wishes for a peaceful and bright future for all. In this exhibition, she continues to push sculpture, foam, and acrylic and watercolor painting to new heights in her practice.
MUSEUMS
Herald-Dispatch

Huntington Museum of Art to presents American Paintings exhibition

HUNTINGTON — Outstanding works from the Huntington Museum of Art’s permanent collection make up the American Paintings exhibition, which is on view now until Feb. 13, 2022. “For close to seven decades, the Huntington Museum of Art has been curating a significant collection of American paintings,” said John Farley, HMA...
HUNTINGTON, WV
theartblog.org

Designer Anna Russell Jones at the African American Museum, under-known and happily discovered

Logan Cryer visits “Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design," a survey of work by the talented designer and first Black woman artist to graduate from Philadelphia School of Design for Women (now, Moore College of Art and Design). Logan says the showcase, which is curated by fellow Moore graduate and former Artblog contributor Huewayne Watson, is impressive, but lacks historical context that would further enrich the exhibit. You can see 'Art of Design' at the African American Museum in Philadelphia through September 12, 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

Breonna Taylor’s Vanity Fair Portrait By Artist Amy Sherald Now Hangs In African American National Museum

Breonna Taylor‘s likeness and image have been kept alive and circulating widely on t-shirts and on murals thanks to the striking portrait by famed artist Amy Sherald. On Friday, Taylor’s famous portrait that graced the cover of the September 2020 issue of Vanity Fair will now hang in the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), which is part of the Smithsonian, in a new exhibition called “Reckoning: Protest. Defiance. Resilience.”
VISUAL ART
Smithsonian

Breonna Taylor Portrait Featured in New Exhibition at National Museum of African American History and Culture

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) opens its latest exhibition, “Reckoning: Protest. Defiance. Resilience.,” in its newly redesigned Visual Art and the American Experience gallery Sept. 10. The Black Lives Matter movement, violence against African Americans and the role of art in depicting social protest movements are front and center in the exhibition. It prominently features a portrait of Breonna Taylor in a blue flowing gown, painted by renowned artist Amy Sherald, who painted the official portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama. The painting of Taylor, which first appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair’s September 2020 issue, is buttressed by 27 newly exhibited images and artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Sheila Pree Bright, Bisa Butler, Shaun Leonardo, David Hammons and many more.
VISUAL ART
Sentinel & Enterprise

Hudson’s American Heritage Museum presents the ‘Race of the Century’ this weekend

HUDSON — The American Heritage Museum will feature “The Race of the Century” on Saturday and Sunday, according to announcement from the museum. It will look at transportation technologies from the last 100 years presented in the most extraordinary series of exhibition races, said Director of Marketing and Communications Hunter Chaney.
HUDSON, MA
Norwalk Hour

Institute for American Indian Studies participating in Museum Day

WASHINGTON — The Institute for American Indian Studies in Washington is participating in the Smithsonian Magazine’s nationwide event, Museum Day, Sept. 18. In this initiative, participating museums across the United States open their doors for free to those who download a branded ticket from the Smithsonian Magazine’s website. This event allows museums nationwide to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., which offers free admission every day, according to a statement.
MUSEUMS
Beach Beacon

Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg to present ‘Pieced & Patterned: American Quilts’

ST. PETERSBURG — Ranging from brilliantly pieced starbursts to intricately stitched appliqués, more than 30 textiles featured in “Pieced & Patterned: American Quilts, c. 1800–1930” at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, epitomize the extraordinary needlework, fascinating history, and remarkable designs of this quintessentially American art form. The exhibition,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
culturemap.com

Dallas Museum of Art presents "Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Featuring works from the Museum’s collection, "Slip Zone" charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. The exhibition reevaluates the art historical legacy of the era to encompass the simultaneous and intersecting strands of international movements, including Japanese Gutai and Mono-ha, Korean Dansaekhwa, and Brazilian Neoconcretism.
MUSEUMS
Columbia University

Archival Documents Bring Light to Historical African American Legal Triumphs

Columbia Rare Book and Manuscript librarian Jane Siegel was browsing the stalls at the Brooklyn Antiquarian Book Fair in September 2019, when she saw an 18th-century document on display. The single sheet of paper was covered in handwritten text. It wasn’t particularly striking visually, and there was nothing at first to hold her attention. But then bookseller Ian Brabner began to tell her the sheet’s backstory.
BROOKLYN, NY
culturemap.com

Blanton Museum of Art presents "Without Limits: Helen Frankenthaler, Abstraction, and the Language of Print" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In 1952, Helen Frankenthaler (1928–2011) transformed abstract art with her first soak-stained painting, Mountains and Sea, which she made by pouring and brushing thinned out oil paint over raw canvas placed on the floor. Her deliberate movements from above resulted in abstract works that seem both intentional and spontaneous. A key figure in the development of color-field painting, she was a tireless experimenter with color, form, and technique over the course of her life.
MUSEUMS
inquirer.com

African American Museum names new president after a yearlong search

Ashley Jordan, former senior director of development at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, has been named president and chief executive of the African American Museum in Philadelphia, the museum announced Wednesday. She succeeds Patricia Aden, who left the museum almost exactly a year ago to take up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
culturemap.com

McNay Art Museum presents "Monet and Whistler in London"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Claude Monet’s masterpiece Charing Cross Bridge, brouillard travels from the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto to the McNay for this special presentation. This painting shows one of the key bridges over the Thames River in London with the Houses of Parliament in the background.
VISUAL ART
baristanet.com

The Newark Museum of Art Presents Community Day: Fiesta Latina, Saturday, September 18

NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Museum of Art will host its next community day, honoring National Hispanic Heritage Month, On Saturday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m . Fiesta Latina will feature live music, dance, and various hands-on outdoor activities for fun the whole family will enjoy. Learn how to dance salsa, express yourself through metalwork, contribute to a Frida Kahlo-inspired community project, enjoy a traditional Ecuadorian folk dance performance, while enjoying the last bit of summer!
NEWARK, NJ
culturemap.com

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary presents "Dinosaurs Live!" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Visitors can travel back in time along a half-mile nature trail with ten life-size animatronic dinosaurs at the 16th Annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit. The exhibit features the infamous Tyrannosaurus Rex, a spitting Dilophosaurus, an Acrocanthosaurus, an Allosaurus, a Brachiosaurus, a Diabloceratops, a Megalosaurus, two Stegocerases, a Therizinosaurus, and a Utahraptor. Guests can also learn interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs.
MUSEUMS

