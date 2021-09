The government should stop increasing taxes on businesses and jobs, as it risks derailing the economy’s recovery from the pandemic, the head of the Confederation of British Industry is expected to say in a speech on Monday. Tony Danker, director general of the CBI, will call on the government to rethink the tax burden it is placing on businesses or face a “self-defeating” halt to investment in the UK. While companies across the country had been ready to shoulder some of the costs arising from Covid-19, the government is now going too far with its latest plan to increase national...

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO