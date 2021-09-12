CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Universal pre-K, free community college included in sweeping reconciliation bill

By Ariana Figueroa
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKPb9_0btfuDDJ00

WASHINGTON— The U.S. House Education & Labor Committee on Friday finished a marathon markup of legislation that would provide universal pre-K education, expand federal Pell Grants for college students and institute two years of free community college.

The $761 billion measure , approved on a party-line 28-22 vote, will be combined with other pieces of Democrats’ giant $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation measure, regarded as the biggest change in U.S. social policy in decades.

“The high cost of child care is failing families’ budgets and pushing millions of Americans out of the workforce—the majority of those are women,” Committee Chairman Bobby Scott, D-Va.,  said in his opening statement.

Scott said the lack of affordable child care is also “hurting our economy, as employers are struggling to fill job openings to meet the demand and grow their businesses.”

Republicans objected to many of the amendments offered during the markup, citing high costs and arguing that the reconciliation process should not be used to make policy changes.

When the measure is considered by the Senate, that chamber’s parliamentarian has the authority to rule against any section deemed ineligible under reconciliation, which allows bills to be passed with just a majority vote.

The U.S. House’s budget reconciliation package would provide path to citizenship for many in Pa.

“The provisions in the Committee’s portion of the Build Back Better Act will lower costs for nearly every American family, secure good-paying jobs for millions of American workers, and set a strong foundation for America’s children,” Scott said in a statement after the committee vote.

These are the four big climate items in the reconciliation bill in Congress | Analysis

Here are some of the education policies that the reconciliation package would address:

Child care and early education

  • $450 billion in universal pre-K for 3-and-4 year olds.
  • $85 billion to repair and modernize school infrastructure.
  • $35 billion in child nutrition programs to allow an additional 9 million kids to receive free school lunch. The program also would create a nationwide program to provide a Summer Electronic Benefits Program for low-income children.

Higher Education

  • $111 billion to provide two years of tuition-free community college beginning in fiscal 2023-24 and lasting for five years through 2027-28.
  • Increases in Pell Grants and expanded eligibility for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, known as Dreamers. Pell Grants would receive a $500 increase for the maximum grant for the 2022-23 award year and last through 2029-30.
  • Investments at Historically Black Colleges, Tribal Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions and other minority institutions.

More than 40 amendments were attempted by lawmakers, but only a handful were accepted. Those that were included in the measure:

  • From Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., an amendment to help HBCUs receive equitable funding for the infrastructure of those institutions as well as grant opportunities.
  • From Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M., an amendment to include artists and workers in the entertainment industry in any grants designated to workforce training and employment opportunities under the Department of Labor.
  • From Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., an amendment specifying a family does not pay more than 7% of its income for universal pre-K programs.
  • From Scott, an amendment to ensure the Department of Labor is fully funded to carry out several work programs.

The post Universal pre-K, free community college included in sweeping reconciliation bill appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Democrats sacrifice major increase in Pell grants for universal community college in budget bill

President Biden set an ambitious agenda of pouring federal dollars into students and institutions of higher education with the fewest financial resources, but trade-offs in bringing that plan to fruition could undermine some key objectives. The House Education Committee unveiled its piece of Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package Wednesday, making...
EDUCATION
WOWK

Manchin says he will not support Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill, which proposes expanded food stamps and free community college

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — According to reports, Sen. Joe Manchin says he will not support the $3.5 trillion spending bill proposed by Biden. Reports say the bill proposes expanded Medicare coverage, free universal preschool for 3- and 4-year olds, free community college, an expanded food stamps program (EBT), clean energy programs and incentives for electric vehicles. The bill also proposes starting a Civilian Climate Corps for youth.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Murphy promises expansion to universal pre-K in New Jersey

PALISADES PARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will institute universal pre-kindergarten across the state for all 3- and 4-year-olds, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday. Murphy, a Democrat running for reelection this year, has increased state funding for pre-K since he took office in 2018 by 35%, but the pledge Thursday will expand the availability of early childhood education.
EDUCATION
Axios

Senate leaving without finalizing reconciliation bill

Senate leaders are planning to hold final votes for the week on Tuesday night so members can fly home early for Yom Kippur, three aides familiar with the talks tell Axios. Why it matters: Senate Democrats, who returned on Monday from their monthlong recess, are planning to leave town one day before Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) "soft" deadline for the House and Senate committees to finish drafting their portions of the $3.5 trillion infrastructure reconciliation plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sen. Patty Murray has goal of making community college free

MOUNT VERNON — U.S. Sen. Patty Murray visited Skagit Valley College on Tuesday to talk about the push to make community colleges free nationwide. “This is something I have hoped and dreamed about for a long time,” said Murray, the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. “To me, this is absolutely critical.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alma Adams
Person
Mikie Sherrill
erienewsnow.com

Democrats' free tuition plan could save community colleges at a critical time

Democrats, following the lead of President Joe Biden, are planning to include free community college in a massive spending plan that party leaders are hoping to pass by the end of the month -- and such a major federal investment could provide a much-needed jolt to the nation's two-year colleges after they saw a huge drop in enrollment due to the pandemic.
COLLEGES
mychamplainvalley.com

Senator Bernie Sanders touts reconciliation bill to Vermonters

Senator Bernie Sanders touts reconciliation bill to Vermonters. Senator Bernie Sanders touts reconciliation bill to Vermonters. Vermont based solar companies iSun and SunCommon announce merge. Video: Scott says current mask policy 'essentially achieved' universal mandate. Winooski residents sound off about F-35 noise to Vt National Guard members. Employers discuss workforce...
VERMONT STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#School Lunch#Child Nutrition#Universal#Pell Grants#Democrats#Americans#Republicans#Senate#The U S House#Congress Analysis#Hbcus#The Department Of Labor
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
theurbannews.com

SNAP Benefits Will Increase

The Biden administration has approved the largest permanent expansion of food benefits in the history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Thanks to a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the maximum SNAP benefit will climb to $835 a month for a family of four, an increase of 21%, beginning October 1, 2021. The resulting cost adjustment is the first time the purchasing power of the plan has changed since it was first introduced in 1975, reflecting notable shifts in the food marketplace and consumers’ circumstances over the past 45 years.
AGRICULTURE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

838
Followers
876
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy