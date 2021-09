Other sites are predicting that the PS5 will be in stock during Labor Day Weekend, but it's never been available on Sunday in 2021. Delete those sites from your bookmarks. Real reporting: PS5 restock rumors persistent during Labor Day weekend on other sites, but if you follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when there's another restock – if turn on notifications, you'll get accurate news reporting. You'll know restocks rarely take place on weekends and have never happened nationwide at a retailer on a Sunday in 2021. We're tracking PlayStation 5 consoles in real-time at a dozen stores in the US, and it's been 24 days since there's been a Best Buy PS5 restock of the $499 PS5 Disc and $399 PS5 Digital Edition. Since then, we've seen US retailers like GameStop, Amazon, Target and Walmart restock the PS5 – often multiple times. Our exclusive sources have tipped us off to the fact that GameStop is readying consoles for next week.

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO