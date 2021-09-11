CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers Wrap Up Florida Trip with Split

findlay.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Lauderdale, Fla- The University of Findlay team rounded up play at the 2021 NSU Volleyball Shark Invitational on Saturday, Sep. 11 in Fourt Lauderdale, Florida with a pair of matches. The Oilers started the day with a 3-1 (26-24, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21) loss to Barry University and ended the day on a high note with a 3-2 (16-25, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 18-16) win over Auburn University Montgomery. With the split, the Oilers head home with a 3-1 record on the season.

athletics.findlay.edu

