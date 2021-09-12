CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Cuteness Overload at National Alpaca Farm Day in Anniston

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago
Saturday, September 18, 2021

9:00 am  – 3:00 pm

Event by Blackberry Hill Alpacas Weddings & Events 6330 Saks Rd, Anniston, AL 36206-1195, United States Duration: 6 hr Public Event Come out and meet the alpacas and their friend Wednesday the camel. Visit the petting zoo, get your face painted and shop for unique alpaca items. There will also be vendors and food booths. Stop by the gift shop and see our selection of unique handmade products. Bring your friends & families out for a fun filled day on the farm.
Call Debbi at 256-453-4147 if you would like to be a vendor. Free admission! Vendors:
Front Porch Petals & Ashtree Designs – crafts, wreaths, leather purses
Purple Pug Creations – custom shirts, monograms, jewelry
Custom Sublimation t-shirts & kids clothes
Crazy Garden Lady – Pot People – yard crafts & jewelry
Mark’s Artisan Woodcrafts – Wood turned bowls, serving boards, butcher board & coffee tables
Wood carvings & scroll work
Cozycouch Crochet – Stuffed animals, home decor & accessories
Bull’s Duck Pond – Pick a duck & win a prize
Paparazzi Jewelry
Color Street Nails
Pink Zebra
Called Coffee
Food Booths

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

Calhoun County Journal

Small Business Spotlight Salon 106

September 13, 2021  Tammy Lewis   Salon 106 is a locally owned and operated salon that can help with all of your beauty needs! You can find them in the building on the Square with the Gem of the Hills mural. Owner Jennifer Christian met with me to tell me all about her business and […]
SMALL BUSINESS
Calhoun County Journal

Silhouette Software and Design Class in Oxford

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Event by BYOV_The Crafting Classroom 600 Main St, Oxford, AL 36203-1656, United States Duration: 2 hr Public Event Our software and design class will teach you the essential functions of the Silhouette Cameo 3 and the Sihouette Studio Software.*This class is a 3 week course that will cover a wide […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Busted Knuckles Stunt Tour in Oxford

September 18, 2021 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm Join us for a truly epic Hooligan Saturday as welcome the Busted Knuckles Stunt Tour Sept. 18th 12-4. Also enjoy live music from Bottoms Up, free food, vendors, and a bounce house for the kids. Spin the prize wheel or take a test ride and receive a […]
ENTERTAINMENT
Calhoun County Journal

Sweet Facts About Bees in Anniston

Thursday, September 9, 2021 7:00 pm Northeast Alabama Bee Keepers Meeting Event by Darryl Crook and Northeast Alabama Beekeeper’s Association-the Group 77 Justice Ave, Anniston, AL 36205 Public Event Thursday Night September 9th @ 7:00pm we will be having our monthly Northeast Alabama bee keepers meeting. Gate will be open by 6:30 come and mingle. We will meet at: […]
ANIMALS
Calhoun County Journal

Weaver Fire Department Pancake Breakfast

Weaver’s Fire Department Annual Breakfast will be at the Weaver Meeting Center on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 5:00 am – 7:30 am. Breakfast is $6 and includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, and a drink. For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.  Advertisement
RESTAURANTS
Calhoun County Journal

Bag Lady Sue at the Happy Hour Comedy Club in Anniston

September 17th and 18th 8:00 pm $25 a ticket America’s favorite Bag Lady! Delightfully Trashy and Unrefined! This is an ADULTS only entertainer! About this event: Get Your ADVANCE Tickets NOW because this will be a SELL OUT show! Location: HAPPY HOUR COMEDY CLUB 1021 US Hwy 431 North Anniston, AL 36206 For more information please […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Feast on Oxford Library’s Bookish Bakes

The oxford Public Library is launching a new online event. Twice a month a recipe will be selected from a book or inspired by a book. It will be prepared and instructions given on how to prepare these delirious treats with your family.  While the selection will be appropriate for small children the videos are […]
RECIPES
Calhoun County Journal

Homeschoolers’ Art Class in Anniston

Friday, September 17, 2021 11:00 am – 12:00 pm Event by Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County Duration: 1 hr Public Event Offered the 3rd Friday of every month. Learn about famous artists, movements, styles and mediums and then create works of art yourself! Ages 13+ For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Celebrate Labor Day with Pastime Peanuts in Oxford

September 6, 2021  Tammy Lewis    Pastime Peanuts is in Historic Downtown Oxford and sells all types of delicious boiled, fried and roasted peanuts for your favorite snack time or game day treat! I imagine that most people have fond memories of eating peanuts at a baseball or football game when they were a kid, […]
FESTIVAL
Calhoun County Journal

MotoCross Ride for the Fallen in Piedmont

Saturday, September 11, 2021 Gates Open at 8:00 am Free admission for all riders. Free Meal for First responders with ID. Held at Foothills MX and Park 132 Greenwood Rd, Piedmont, AL 36272 For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.  Advertisement
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Tailgate Saturday in Piedmont

Saturday, September 11, 2021 8:00 am – 3:00 pm Event by Crowe’s Nest Kitchen and Hannah Clay Pope 10301 Hwy 278 E, Piedmont, AL 36272-8353, United States Duration: 7 hr Public Event Your favorite football snacks!! Some to try or some to TakeNbake for your own party!  There will be team gear and decor and so much more!! We will […]
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun County Journal

CAST Kidz Presents Disney’s Winnie the Pooh Kids in Alexandria

Friday, September 10, 2021 7:30 pm – 8:15 pm Event by CAST Theatre Held at Life Central Amp Ticketswww.castalabama.com/buy-tickets Public Event Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured […]
MOVIES
Calhoun County Journal

Petting Zoo at Weaver Heritage

Saturday, September 11, 2021 8: am – 3:00 pm Event by Dustbunnies and Dog Hair Held at 498 Anniston St, Weaver, AL 36277-3801, United States Duration: 7 hr Public Event The animals will all be out for Weaver Heritage Day 2021 For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

