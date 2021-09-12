Cuteness Overload at National Alpaca Farm Day in Anniston
Saturday, September 18, 2021
9:00 am – 3:00 pmEvent by Blackberry Hill Alpacas Weddings & Events 6330 Saks Rd, Anniston, AL 36206-1195, United States Duration: 6 hr Public Event Come out and meet the alpacas and their friend Wednesday the camel. Visit the petting zoo, get your face painted and shop for unique alpaca items. There will also be vendors and food booths. Stop by the gift shop and see our selection of unique handmade products. Bring your friends & families out for a fun filled day on the farm.
Call Debbi at 256-453-4147 if you would like to be a vendor. Free admission! Vendors:
Front Porch Petals & Ashtree Designs – crafts, wreaths, leather purses
Purple Pug Creations – custom shirts, monograms, jewelry
Custom Sublimation t-shirts & kids clothes
Crazy Garden Lady – Pot People – yard crafts & jewelry
Mark’s Artisan Woodcrafts – Wood turned bowls, serving boards, butcher board & coffee tables
Wood carvings & scroll work
Cozycouch Crochet – Stuffed animals, home decor & accessories
Bull’s Duck Pond – Pick a duck & win a prize
Paparazzi Jewelry
Color Street Nails
Pink Zebra
Called Coffee
Food Booths
For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .
Advertisement
Comments / 0