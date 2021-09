Cuteness Overload at National Alpaca Farm Day in Anniston

Saturday, September 18, 2021

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Event by6330 Saks Rd, Anniston, AL 36206-1195, United States Duration: 6 hr Public Event Come out and meet the alpacas and their friend Wednesday the camel. Visit the petting zoo, get your face painted and shop for unique alpaca items. There will also be vendors and food booths. Stop by the gift shop and see our selection of unique handmade products. Bring your friends & families out for a fun filled day on the farm.Call Debbi at 256-453-4147 if you would like to be a vendor.Vendors:Front Porch Petals & Ashtree Designs – crafts, wreaths, leather pursesPurple Pug Creations – custom shirts, monograms, jewelryCustom Sublimation t-shirts & kids clothesCrazy Garden Lady – Pot People – yard crafts & jewelryMark’s Artisan Woodcrafts – Wood turned bowls, serving boards, butcher board & coffee tablesWood carvings & scroll workCozycouch Crochet – Stuffed animals, home decor & accessoriesBull’s Duck Pond – Pick a duck & win a prizePaparazzi JewelryColor Street NailsPink ZebraCalled CoffeeFood Booths

