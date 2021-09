Findlay, Ohio – It had been six years since the University of Findlay football team played in overtime. That changed on Saturday, Sep. 11 with a night game against the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The Oilers picked up a thrilling 34-28 victory in the game to pick up their first win of the season. UNCP, which earned a forfeit victory over their original opponent for today's game, fall to 1-1.